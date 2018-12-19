The Road Not Taken: A look at regional history
An understanding and appreciation of our region’s history not only enriches our lives it can help guide our plans to manage growth, which will determine the quality and character of life for future generations.
That made my recent conversation with Larry Black, a longtime Woodland Park resident and deep reservoir of information concerning our history, a delightful and enlightening experience.
“I moved here 52 years ago,” Black informed me, “and shortly thereafter I became interested in local history. My background is in the social sciences, and I taught middle school students in Woodland Park for 30 years.”
He described how Loretta Davis, Teller County’s superintendent, had an encyclopedic knowledge of the area, which piqued his interest in the area’s history. “She had richly detailed stories of the Cripple Creek gold days, and how it drew people from across the nation to find their fortune.” That led Black to co-author three books on the region’s history, starting in 2010, all of which are available at the Ute Pass Historical Society and the local libraries.
Settlers began arriving in the area in the late 1870s, when the rough outlines of the town were known as Manitou Park. Two decades later, residents understood the importance of incorporating and voted to become Woodland Park in 1891. As the mines in Cripple Creek and Victor developed, the need for lumber was supplied by the city’s sawmills, which led to the start of the Colorado Midland Railway.
As Black noted, “The lumber for the mines and railroad died down in the 1920s and the workers would move to the next area and set up a lumber camps; they would dismantle the buildings and relocate; they simply followed the work. It was a hardscrabble life.”
The federal government encouraged the westward migration and established land grant programs. “In the early 1920s if you worked the land for 7 years you could own it. Many people came west for these land grants, which were 40 acres.”
West of Guffy families settled what were called working ranches.
“I recall an oral interview with a man who died years ago,” Black said. “I asked him what part of ranching he liked best back in the ’20s. He said, ‘I loved riding my horse, checking the land and fence line.’” This recalls a time when life seemed far simpler, but it was also a time when providing for one’s family consumed every waking moment.
Preserving our rustic, mountain atmosphere while embracing, and managing, the inevitable economic development, is the challenge that faces us. Understanding how our county evolved and exploring the lives of those who sacrificed to build its future brings an important thoughtfulness to that discussion.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.