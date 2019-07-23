During my tenure on Woodland Park City Council I had the pleasure of serving with John Schafer. I knew he was a retired Air Force colonel who worked in avionics, but I always wanted to hear the rest of the story. He recently obliged me, and we met for an engaging conversation.
“I graduated from West Point with a BS in engineering. I was among those who were commissioned in the Air Force. A mentor said I should manage my career, not just accept what appears to be next, which I remembered throughout my career.”
Due to eyesight problems Schafer was unable to become a pilot, but he wanted to serve aboard planes. “I spent two years in Navigation and Bombardier School and in 1959 was assigned to Strategic Air Command (SAC) at Lincoln AFB.” This was during the tension-filled Cold War. “I flew in B-17s and we were on alert forty percent of the time, with constant training.”
Schafer described his most harrowing flight — which for most of us would qualify as a nightmare. “I flew a B-47, with nuclear weapons onboard, which was during the Cuban Mission Crisis in October 1962.”
As teaching was another passion, the Air Force Institute of Technology sponsored him to study at Cal Tech, after which “I landed a teaching position at the AFA in ‘65 and taught aeronautics, calculus, and differential equations for four years.”
Schafer felt his next move should be to Vietnam. “In ’69 I was assigned to the Special Operations Squadron, flying in an AC-47 which had three side-firing Gatling guns. We supported troops in South Vietnam, flying out of Da Nang.”
In 1970 a stint at the Pentagon honed his technical skills as he was Executive Secretary of the Air Force working at the Scientific Advisory Board, which dealt with a variety of technical aviation problems.
When he became aware of the B-1 bomber program in 1973 he parlayed his work at SAB to land a position overseeing production. “These were the first planes produced and were in test phase.” By December 1974, the B-1A, with top speed of Mach 2.2 [1,687 mph], was ready for flight.
Reliving those moments with obvious animation, Schafer said, “The event at Edwards AFB was attended by Jimmy Stewart, whom I met, as well as former Sen. Barry Goldwater, who was one of the first to fly in it — everything performed well.”
The next iteration was the B-1B, a low-altitude, lower-speed bomber, which clocked in at Mach 1.25. As Schafer described, “It had terrain-following radar; the canards on the sides of the front allowed variable ride quality depending on the need to maneuver quickly.”
We’re all aware of the military’s love of acronyms and in 1980 his position as Director of Testing and Evaluation for LANTIRNS proves it: Low Altitude Navigation and Targeting Infrared Night Systems, which was for the F-15. “It was challenging for the pilots who had to rapidly distinguish between enemy and friendly targets.”
Schafer retired in 1981, and by that time was an acknowledged aviation expert, so he ended his storied career consulting for Gulf Stream, and then at Lufthansa’s technical department in Germany.
His public service included six years on City Council, and 10 years at Habitat for Humanity, where he was president and chairman of the local affiliate.
And, that’s the rest of the story.
We should be grateful for men like Schafer who have dedicated their lives to ensuring America’s military is preeminent in the world.
With a warm smile he said, “It was a wonderful career and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute.”
