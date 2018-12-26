It’s convenient, if misinformed, to think America’s system of governance evolved serendipitously from the minds of a few unquestionably enlightened men, our Founding Fathers. In truth, there’s a discernible thread of evolutionary thought in how nations designed and developed their governments that directly influenced our founders.
One of the oldest sets of governing laws is the Code of Hammurabi, which dates to 1754 BC, in ancient Mesopotamia. It lists 282 laws, with scaled punishments based on the severity of the offense, which range from the rules for wages and terms for commodity exchanges to contractual liability and inheritance, divorce and paternity.
Besides belying the notion that our distant forebears inhabited chaotic and unstructured societies, the code highlights a remarkable fidelity to our own laws. It also underscores the fact that people are drawn to and support strong, enlightened leaders whose rulings provide structure, security, and predictability to their lives.
In the Western and Eastern Roman Empires, we see the emergence of the foundation of Western civil law, from the Twelve Tablets (c. 449 BC), which codified the citizens’ rights and duties, to Justinian’s Corpus Juris Civilis (“Body of Civil Law,” 530 AD), which formed the bulwark of jurisprudence. These constituted Western Europe’s legal and civil infrastructure through the 18th century, and deeply imbued the thinking of America’s Founders.
That blueprint of advanced civic institutions was adopted by a truly enlightened ruler, Charlemagne, the first Holy Roman Emperor, who united most of Europe with his reforms, from monetary and ecclesiastical to cultural and governmental. Anglo-Saxon law in England, which prevailed from the 6th century until the Norman Conquest (1066) saw the transition from tribal, kinship rules to guilds and townships with codified authority.
We turn next to the Magna Carta, the 1215 foundational document that informed both English and American constitutional law. It was the result of protracted abuses and led to a vital rebalancing of the relationship between the monarch and the barons, which indirectly provided more accountable representation to ordinary people.
The Thirty Years War was triggered by religious tensions which devastated Europe but led in 1648 to the Peace of Westphalia, the cornerstone of our modern understanding of national sovereignty.
But it was our Founding Fathers, who studied the Greeks and Romans, and the writings of such prescient thinkers as John Locke — whose intellectual fingerprints are on our founding documents — that established our unprecedented system of checks and balances, the rule of law and our hallowed liberties.
In retrospect, we can clearly see how subsequent nations advanced the work of their predecessors: The precocity of Hammurabi’s Code, the ingenious Roman emperors, Charlemagne’s bold reforms, Anglo-Saxon law, and the enlightened Magna Carta, all informed our Founders’ thinking. It’s a legacy of which we can be proud, and a reminder that until the advent of America, untold millions lived and died in fundamentally unjust nations.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.