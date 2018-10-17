The Riders celebrate 40 years Saturday at Crystola Roadhouse
They met haphazardly, one guy singing at the Thunderhead in Florissant and another guy listening who runs home to get his bass guitar and amp.
That was in 1978 when John Michael Steele, the singer, and Jack Daniels started The Riders — once called the High Trail Riders.
Over the years the two kept adding musicians, one by one. “We played together for a couple of weeks at the Thunderbird,” Daniels said. “Then one night Dave Fractman shows up at the bar and says he has a banjo in his cabin down the road.”
Then there were three. “This is how the band came together — everybody just shows up,” Daniels said. “And we always know right away if it’s gonna work.”
Dave Deason happened to walk into the Silver Tongue Devil Saloon in Green Mountain Falls one night in the ’80s. “Dave had a washboard in his car, brings it in and he becomes our drummer,” Daniels said, adding that Deason continues to play in venues in Colorado Springs.
With the addition of Zabier, who used one name, the band sort of went classical. Student of Spanish classical guitarist, Andres Segovia, Zabier left a successful musical career in Los Angeles to join The Riders.
“We’d be doing Jimi Hendrix, or something like that, and he’d start playing Mozart,” Daniels said. “The crowd would go crazy. We’d just lay back and play a mellow rhythm and let him go off on his little spiel and it all just blended together.”
Zabier died of a heart attack while playing his guitar for a wedding in 2003 in California.
Along the way of forming the band — haphazardly or not — they found Oakley Cassaboom who was playing steel guitar in a bar in Cripple Creek.
But in 1986, the band broke up temporarily when Daniels and Steele moved out of state, Daniels for a family emergency and Steele to record in Nashville.
Six years later, after both had moved back to Colorado, they met — again — in a bar. “We bumped into each other at the Silver Tongue Devil and said ‘Hey, wanna put the band back together?’” Daniels said. “So we started all over again, with Oakley.”
Joe Callahan, named to the Kansas Music Hall of Fame, came along in 2003. This time, however, he met Daniels while both were serving Thanksgiving meals at the Community Cupboard in Woodland Park.
“I brought my guitar and we’ve been together ever since,” he said. Gradually two drummers joined the band, Jim Kerr and Dave Henry.
“Flash Cadillac stole Dave Henry from us when we were playing at Tres Hombres,” Daniels said, referring to the popular bar, now gone, in Woodland Park.
In their heyday, The Riders were the opening acts for many famous performers, including John Denver. “We toured all over North America, been in every major bar in the United States and Canada,” Daniels said.
And, oh, the stories. “We kept busy because we were one of the only bands on the Front Range that would travel over the mountains passes in the winter,” Daniels said. “We’ve been over every pass in blizzards, hanging out of our vans or motor homes.”
One story beats another. “On a Saturday night in Colorado Springs in the ’90s, we played in all the bars downtown,” Daniels said. “We got done playing and drove all the way to Calgary, Canada, and played Monday night up there.”
When they weren’t touring, they play at the Crystola. “That’s our local bar — it’s a nice place and we get to see our friends there,” Daniels said.
Once a Rider always a Rider, even if life took them on other paths. But this Saturday, The Riders celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary with a concert at the Crystola Roadhouse.
The lineup Saturday: Steele, Callahan, Daniels, Henry, Fractman, Kerr, Henry and special guests Clay Kirkland, on the harmonica, and John Stilwagen on piano.
The concert is from 7 p.m. to “whenever” Oct. 20 and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. to “whenever” at the Crystola. There is no cover charge or ticketing.
“It’s been a long crazy trip,” Daniels said.