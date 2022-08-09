WOODLAND PARK • The Resource Exchange will host its annual Touch-A-Truck event at Meadow Wood Sports Complex Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The free hands-on event, to be held from 10 a.m. to noon, features over 20 large vehicles including fire engines, snow plow, school buses, snowplows, dump trucks and a backhoe. It's an opportunity for children to learn about large vehicles they see out in the community, learn how they work, and meet some of the personnel who operate them.
Participants include Fort Carson Army Community Services; Colorado Department of Transportation; Two Men and a Truck; Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District; Teller County Sheriff’s Office; Teller County Search and Rescue; and Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District.
Visit tre.org/event/22nd-annual-touch-a-truck-day/ for more info.
Meadow Wood Sports Complex is at 2000 Evergreen Heights Drive (80863).