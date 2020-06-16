In a June 3 appearance on The Ezra Klein Show, award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates was surprised at his own optimism about America right now.
“I can’t believe I’m gonna say this, but I see hope,” said Coates, a leading voice on culture, race and politics in the U.S. “I see progress right now, at this moment.”
The mobilization to protest police brutality and racism in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has been inspiring. Between the protests and the coronavirus outbreak, these past few months have been a time of serious reflection and introspection. Silently supporting racial equality and social justice from the sidelines has not and will not fix a system built upon centuries of systemic and institutional racism.
What this moment of activism, empathy and unity has had me thinking about, in the pop-culture realm, is the power of storytelling to educate and shift perspectives.
Film and television can be vessels to convey powerful messages in a way that elucidates complicated or difficult-to-talk-about subjects.
“It’s one of the most accessible forms of art out there,” Michelle C. Pautz, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton, told the New York Times in 2015. “People of most walks of life experience movies, from the working class to the super-rich, and it provides a common experience for society to talk about issues with a bit of a ‘safety net.’”
Pautz conducted a study on how the 2012 films “Argo” and “Zero Dark Thirty” affected audience views on government, finding that 20% to 25% changed their opinion.
These influences can be seen in all areas of culture, from “Sideways” dramatically altering sales of pinot noir and merlot, to McDonald’s dropping the supersize menu six weeks after “Super Size Me” was released.
What keeps coming to my mind in the aftermath of Floyd’s death — and the global microscope keeping focus on race in America and police brutality — is “The Wire.” The HBO series, which ran from 2002-08, is considered by many (myself included) to be the greatest television series ever made.
Set in Baltimore, the story is centered around the inner-workings of and interactions between the police department and the drug trade. In its unprecedented attention to detail and portrayal of urban life, the reality of the show is our reality: a lot of gray areas and moral ambiguity.
The two showrunners built the plot and characters from their own experiences: David Simon, a former reporter for the Baltimore Sun, and former Baltimore homicide detective Ed Burns. The themes Simon and Burns explore in “The Wire” go well beyond cops and drug dealers. It’s really a show about Baltimore, about the American city in decay, about how institutions interact with each other and with the people they serve.
In rewatching the series for the umpteenth time during quarantine, it all felt especially resonant with recent events in many ways: the role of police in a community, police brutality, gentrification, the public-school system, crime coverage in media and so much more.
All of those aspects, in “The Wire” and in real life, fall under the umbrella of the show’s main point: The institutions we have and the system we live in do not serve everyone, and unless we all step up to help fix them, they will stay broken.
Take the character of Wallace, played by a 14-year-old Michael B. Jordan. There is still a large segment of this country’s population that condemns federal-assistance programs, believing “picking yourself up by your bootstraps” to get a job, buy a house and live out the American Dream is a possibility for everyone.
Wallace was born into a situation beyond getting welfare checks. He lives in a public-housing complex, has absentee and drug-addicted parents, steals electricity using a lengthy extension cord and plays father figure for a half-dozen younger neighborhood kids in the same situation. To survive, Wallace does the only thing he can do with the hand he’s been dealt: sell drugs in the projects.
Wallace’s compassion, empathy and intelligence outweigh his peers, and he quickly became the show’s heartbeat in season one. Wallace and D’Angelo Barksdale, his boss, are the two people in the drug game who don’t belong; both have the sensibilities and thoughtfulness to have succeeded in life had they been born under different circumstances. They build a touching, brotherly relationship over the season, with D’Angelo eventually recognizing he wants Wallace to get out before it’s too late.
“You start back up at Edmunson (High School), you likely to end up at Harvard or some [expletive] like that. Believe, B,” D’Angelo tells Wallace in episode nine, attempting to persuade him to return to school. “And you got a good heart in there, too, not like the rest of these [expletives].”
D’Angelo and Wallace are cautionary tales and become tragic figures of the show — not built for the cutthroat reality they were born into, not allowed to join the world outside of that reality.
I first watched “The Wire” during my freshman year of college in 2009. Most of my formative years were spent in Eugene, Ore., which, though it can be an open-minded and progressive place, it is also very white (85.8%). “The Wire” forever changed the way I looked at and thought about the world. It shows people and places never represented on television, and the profundity of the series is the way in which it puts human faces to these lofty, systemic issues.
Film and television will never have an impact on society quite like the real-world movement we’ve seen this month. Hollywood still has a long way to go to change its own institutional racism that has held minorities back for decades in every aspect of production. But what they can do is educate us, make us engage in conversation, make us think critically, make us see the world in a new way, and, hopefully, make us better people.
