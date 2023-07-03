There’s an unfortunate, yet nearly universal, truth in the minds of young men: If it’s funny in the moment, there are no consequences.

There’s something about an imbalance of testosterone that impedes brain function.

This story proves two things: First, there’s no correlation between your kid scoring high on IQ tests and making good decisions. Second, if your kid is making idiotic decisions, there’s still hope.

Our tale starts with a clam digging party on the Fourth of July. C Flight of the 62nd Security Police Squadron at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Wash., was schedule to be off on the holiday in 1981. We decided to have a party.

We dug clams, caught some crabs and other delectables and had a massive seafood boil and way too much Ranier and Olympia beer.

My job was to bring the fireworks. They weren’t legal in Washington, so we had bought them at the Puyallup Tribal stands near downtown Tacoma.

To add to the fun, we made a bottle rocket bazooka. It was a length of hollow curtain rod with two cardboard handles attached with duct tape. With it, you could aim the rockets with a fair amount of accuracy.

The day after our adventure on the beach, we found ourselves in possession of a dozen or so unspent bottle rockets. A few of us saw that as an opportunity.

We were mistaken.

I was in a car with my good friends Mike Hansen, who was driving, and Dan Dolan, who was in the front passenger seat armed with the bazooka. I was in the back seat as the loader and lighter of the rockets.

We cruised around with no clear idea what mischief we would get into until we passed a friend’s house. His door was open. A target of opportunity.

The parent version of me screams “someone could get hurt! You could set the house on fire!”

The idiotic adolescent versions of us couldn’t see those potential consequences. We were incapable of seeing ANY consequences. That is, until a police cruiser pulled up to the same stoplight between us and our target.

There were two lanes of traffic on this road and Mike had inexplicably pulled up in the left lane. With a police officer now in the projected path of our rocket, Dan panicked and rolled up the window.

The problem was, I had already loaded and lit the rocket.

It bounced off the side window and off the windshield before it buried itself in the gap between the Plymouth Valiant’s vinyl bench seat and Mike’s crotch. The rocket was filling the car with sparks and smoke. Mike was screaming and flailing about. Dan was dumbstruck.

The cop, I could see while peeking out the smoke-obstructed rear window, was laughing hysterically.

Then there was a telltale “pop.”

Mike’s screaming stopped. He whimpered and slumped sideways across the seat. Dan dragged Mike across the seat and climbed over his limp body to assume the driver’s spot.

We missed the entire green cycle of the stoplight, angering drivers behind us. When the light went green again, we drove off, rolling down windows to vent the smoke. The cop, still laughing, also missed the light. He was still there as we drove away. He made no attempt to pull us over.

We went straight to Mike’s home, which was nearby. A golf ball-sized hole had been burned in his jeans. The sensitive area behind the hole was badly singed.

Mike’s wound gave new meaning to “the rocket’s red glare.”

That bomb bursted in there ...

And gave proof in the night ...

That good judgment was nowhere.

Mike recovered without permanent injury. None of us ever used a bottle rocket bazooka after that.

I admit I’m chagrined to tell this story. I don’t like to admit that we were ever this dumb. Mike, I’m certain, NEVER tells this story.

But I’ll bet the cop tells it often.