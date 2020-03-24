I always ask prospective clients what their idea of the perfect investment is. The answers always include statements such as; "you cannot lose money," "guaranteed and insured," "10%-50% returns"; and, of course, "guaranteed lifetime income."
Believe it or not, having started my career in the insurance business I've heard a pitch for a lot of these statements — if not all of them. The reality is there is no perfect investment. Every investment vehicle has its own attributes but there is no one investment vehicle that will give you everything you want.
No matter the investment there is always some degree of risk — whether it be through real estate, currency, insurance, tangible objects or the stock market. It is important to not only diversify amongst different investment vehicles but asset classes as well. With the ability to do that properly there needs to be some understanding of how each investment vehicle and asset class is structured.
I'm going to focus on the investment of stocks versus mutual funds:
Putting it simply, common stock allows an investor to have direct ownership of a publicly traded company. This gives the investor the ability to be more precise regarding their risk tolerance, investment goals and timing. To be diversified in the market with stocks a portfolio needs to hold no more than 15-30 positions to dilute market risk. Stocks offer the most transparency, flexibility and liquidity than the alternatives of mutual funds.
The most important risk associated with stocks is financial risk, which is specific to each company. When investing in individual stocks there's an urgent need to pay attention to a company's leadership, financials, tenure and historical responses to market movements. If an investor or advisor is willing to take on this responsibility, he or she will be able to develop a properly diversified portfolio with a reliable income stream that is more tax efficient. This investment strategy can bring more returns with fewer losses. These investors have the flexibility to have dividends paid to cash if need be, they can buy and sell at any time the market is open and there is no additional fees or expenses. This strategy also allows for the ability to reallocate instantaneously as the need arises to capture gains or simply increase a cash position. One last point, if you are a socially responsible investor, the ability to allocate in an environmental, social and governance strategy (ESG Investing) is more specific with this strategy.
As the name would suggest, mutual funds are an indirect way to invest in companies as a group. These funds pool together investors' money amongst several companies under one investment vehicle. Therefore, they are defined as diversified and risk-averse. A single mutual fund holds assets from hundreds of companies. This strategy decreases market risk but on the other hand dilutes market returns.
If you are a beginning investor, employee contributing to a 401K or other company sponsored retirement plan, or just want to use the “sit and forget” strategy, mutual funds and ETFs (exchange-traded funds) would be the vehicles for you. These funds come with their own expenses outside of an advisor because they are professionally managed through their home institution. This is the reason there is an expense ratio associated with each one as well as other advertisement fees. The average mutual fund cost is 1.5%. Some mutual funds have sales charges called front- and back-end loads which are fees associated with the buying and selling of certain funds.
Although this strategy may seem more convenient and less burdensome, it can be very expensive and hard to come out ahead in uncertain times. If you use mutual funds, I suggest an actively managed closed-end fund. If you have an advisor that charges an advisory fee and hold a portfolio of mutual funds, I recommend having a conversation about alternative vehicles. There is no sense in paying two management fees. Another alternative to mutual funds would be ETFs or index funds. These vehicles typically have low expense ratios, if any, and they perform in a similar manner. They are perfect for the “sit and forget” strategy because they, too, are diversified and inexpensive.
I am not trying to be all “doom and gloom” with mutual funds and ETFs. They serve a purpose for certain investors, as I previously mentioned. However, if you are needing to be more precise — whether it is the need for reliable income stream or more income, more tax efficiency outside of retirement plans or just simply like your money to be in a more transparent position and want to capture the growth of particular companies — the use of a diverse selection in quality stocks and ETFs will prove to be more lucrative for you.
As always, I wish everyone great success in your financial endeavors!
Curt Pouyer is an investment advisor with Woodland Park Wealth Management. Contact him at cpouyer@woodlandparkwealth.net.