Despite the recent decision by Judge Gregory Lyman that ruled against the Downtown Development Authority, the board received kudos from Woodland Park resident Curt Grina at a recent DDA meeting.
“The technical truth is so far from the real truth we all know — that the people won, hands-down, miraculously, and, contrary to what people are saying, the people lost nothing,” Grina said.
The lawsuit costs are absorbed by DDA members, he said. “Citizens of Woodland Park aren’t paying any of this — it’s the DDA — the DDA is comprised of merchants who have their own skin in the game and revenue streams they have been entrusted to take care of, with their own money,” he said.
The DDA members are heroes, Grina added. “This board came in to fix what the previous board screwed up in the first place.
“You repaired records that were so bathed in obfuscation you couldn’t tell what money had been spent. The records were clearly designed to cover tracks.”
Informed in a phone call of Grina’s charges, former DDA member Jon DeVaux responded: “The previous board has never lost a penny of DDA money,” he said.
While Grina acknowledged that there hadn’t been development in Woodland Station, he lauded the board’s efforts. “I was one of its loudest critics of this blight in our town, and yet you have at least tried to do something and been successful,” he said. “I understand your future plans are even more successful, but most of all, you added discipline to the TIF (tax increment financing) process.”
Grina then referred to a letter written to the city council by former mayor Steve Randolph that charges Tanner Coy, DDA treasurer, with influencing the board to pursue the lawsuit that “has cost local taxpayers around $600,000 ... That sum would go a long way toward replacing lost property tax revenues for fire and ambulance that the DDA board steadfastly refuses to allow.”
Coy explained. “The tax money spent to pay for the land, and to pay to defend ownership of and also unencumber the land, is a portion of the tax revenue received from property taxpayers within the DDA boundary. ... The financial cost has been limited to a small geographical area of taxpayers in downtown, and no one else,” Coy wrote in an email to the Courier.
DeVaux refuted the claim that not all taxpayers escaped paying for the lawsuit. “That’s forgetting that a majority of people in the district have a triple-net lease,” DeVaux said.
“In the lease, the property owner passes on the property tax for their portion of the building, in addition to maintenance costs, repairs and snow removal to the tenant who signs the lease.”
DeVaux added: “Don’t tell me it’s just the property owners — that’s wrong,” he said.