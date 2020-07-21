There is a pandemic of bullying in America today, led by radical left-wing mobs trying to bring America to her knees.
These mobs represent a tiny, but very vocal minority supported by left-leaning newspapers and television outlets as well as some elected government officials and some unelected, unaccountable, government bureaucrats.
Recently the Colorado State Attorney General issued a “Cease and Desist” letter to Charis Bible College during their Summer Family Bible Conference. It was later learned that the state does not have the power to enforce such an edict. When state officials asked our county leaders to use their powers of enforcement, our Teller County Commissioners refused to bend to the will of the state. Now that’s leadership!
There is another example taking place in Denver right now with Vandermeer Speedway, where Jefferson County along with the state government are trying to force Vandermeer to provide volumes of information about each event that takes place in their facilities. This is a tactic that is familiar to small businesses when a high percentage of their productive time is taken up with filling out and filing government paperwork, paperwork that no one reads, unless the government wants to bully a particular business. Is it coincidental that there is a huge housing project being built across the highway from Vandermeer Speedway that would bring in more tax dollars? Vandermeer was built in 1958, when there was nothing but open space around them.
In California and around the country church bullying is commonplace.
Masterpiece Bakery in Denver is another good example. A case that went twice to the Supreme Court, where we won both times. It took money from individuals and organizations to fight this corruption while the government used its bottomless resources, our tax dollars to fight us!
You are familiar with the flower shops in New Mexico and other states around the country being put out of business from government bullying.
There has been an ongoing effort by the government to bully military chaplains into preaching watered down sermons with no substance. President Barack Obama even ordered Christian chaplains to quit praying in Christ’s name!
Tony Perkins in his Washington Update tells us: “You can read online the recent bullying of Harald Uhlig who tweeted that Black Lives Matter ‘torpedoed itself, with its full-fledged support of #defundthepolice.’ Instead of defunding, Uhlig suggested, ‘train them better.’ Hundreds of people then signed a petition to demand that Uhlig, a University of Chicago professor and head of the Journal of Political Economy, resign.”
David Shor, an analyst at a Democratic polling firm Civis Analytics, tweeted a study that concluded “race riots reduced Democratic vote share.” Even though Shor issued a groveling apology, he was fired.
A Boeing executive was forced out for opposing women in the military — an opinion that he expressed 30 years ago when he was a Navy pilot, no less!
J.K.Rowling of “Harry Potter” fame is being smeared as “transphobic” for saying, “identifying as a woman does not make a person a woman,” Candace Owens feels the same way as J.K. Rowling; she defines a woman as someone who “has a uterus and can have a baby!”
Another side of bullying is what is taking place within the NFL as they disrespect our flag and our National Anthem. They are trying to bully their fans into submitting to their tactics. This fight will be won at the ticket counter and the NFL will lose if the fans stand against them!
I am saddened to learn that the Washington Redskins have been bullied into changing their name.
But the most egregious bullying in the history of our country is the COVID-19 fiasco. COVID-19 is real, but not any more serious than the common flu. Government bureaucratic “experts” have lied from the beginning and continue to lie about the deleterious effects of this disease on America and the world. Government shutdowns have devastated our economy; suicides have skyrocketed, tens of thousands of businesses have failed, homes have been lost, millions of people are out of work, savings and investments have been depleted or used up, and government debt and deficits have increased while tax revenues decline.
These are just a few examples of the bullying taking place in America today. It will not stop until we, the people, stand up and say “NO!”
Right now, Americans are looking for leadership. As a rule, fewer than 10% of the people will lead in any situation. If the brave do not lead, the timid will not follow and there is no substitute for character, integrity and example.
This fight is a cultural fight, but it will be fought on political grounds which means that political leaders will have to stand and take risks. Most political leaders are fearful cowards, but there can be no courage if there is no fear of loss; up to and including your life.
We have a biblical admonition to stand for our faith and our country. That admonition is not burdensome during the good and easy times. It becomes more difficult and more noble when times are tough. That’s when leaders will show themselves.
We have a shining example of fearless leadership from our beloved President Donald Trump, but one man, alone, cannot defeat the enemies arrayed against us. Our president needs our help. Your vote matters!
We don’t have to wait for difficult times, they are upon us, now! And we are waiting for those leaders to appear. Will you be the one who, like our founders vowed to put their lives, their fortunes, their sacred honor on the line rather than be bullied by a tyrannical government?
History shows us that the erosion of classic values leads to the downfall of societies. If we don’t fight back and win, our nation will fall and generations yet unborn will pay the price for our cowardliness.
Keith McKim is a resident of Florissant.