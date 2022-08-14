Tyler Schiedel and Cody Rilo, owners of Burrowing Owl in Colorado Springs, have opened a second vegan outlet: Fern’s Diner + Drinkery, 4645 Fountain Ave., Cascade, formerly Mildred’s Café.
They are open limited evenings serving a small menu.
“As we hire more staff and lock in our fry-cook skills, we will be adding more hours,” Schiedel said. “Over the next several weeks, we’ll add breakfast and lunch.”
On our first visit to the diner, the food was amazing. We had two burgers featuring Beyond Meat patties. I went with the ’80s Burger ($13), which was a delicious combination of A.1. sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, fried onions and choice of tater tots or soup. I decided to try the green chili and was not disappointed. It’s one of the best I’ve had, loaded with plenty of green chile and beans simmered in a clean broth. I’d head up the pass any day for a bowl of it.
The Fiery Curd Burger ($13) we devoured was made with melty “cheese” curds, lettuce, tomato, Scotch pepper hot sauce served with tots — another surprisingly flavored combo. The burger buns were excellent and come from Out of the Bread Box, so they are gluten-free.
Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. There’s a full bar. Details: 719-424-7667, tinyurl.com/2p9j9dcw.
