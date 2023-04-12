If it’s better to give than receive, women in Woodland Park have got it down pat. While sewing dresses for village women in Zimbabwe, the women reach out and touch the lives of others in faraway lands.

In a roundabout way, the crafters heard of the need in an African village where the women and girls hope to dress up for church and other occasions.

“I have a friend in Twin Falls, Idaho, who spent two years there and now goes back semi-annually to visit and take needed items,” said Donna Swallow, one of the women who are members of the Woodland Park Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In a throwback to the days of yore, Swallow, Dawn Eastman, Joy Ward and Denise Selleck gather in a sewing circle where they create dresses for Africa.

“We want to be good global citizens,” Ward said.

For projects closer to home, the women sew receiving blankets, “onesies,” and bibs for babies whose parents are clients of Choices, a nonprofit organization that helps young people caught in unplanned pregnancies.

Choices, whose executive director is Teresa Diamond, has offices near the high schools in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek.

For foster children in El Paso County, the women sew blankets.

“Foster kids don’t own things so these blankets will give them something of their own,” Selleck said.

The Woodland Park women respond to needs within the region through the website: www.JustServe.org. In March 2020, the website spread the message that physicians caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic needed masks.

“We received 8,000 masks in a week,” Selleck said, adding that the women provided the fabric.

The website is a place to communicate needs for receivers as well as those who devote time for others.

“We’d love to see more opportunities to help people and organizations in Woodland Park, Florissant and neighboring areas,” Selleck said.

For information, email: justservetellerparkcounty@gmail.com