Sometimes truth is even more improbably than fiction.

I was watching the movie “WarGames” last week. Like “Road House,” it’s what I call a guilty pleasure movie. I know it’s bad, but I like it anyway.

How bad is it? When Matthew Broderick’s character completes an impossibly clever escape from a locked room in Cheyenne Mountain’s NORAD facility, he quickly ends up in Grand Junction, which is a pretty significant distance from Colorado Springs. Further, the NORAD control room is the size of a Super Walmart. In reality, it was about the size of your living room.

Finally, there’s this line from a scientist to the general in charge of NORAD:

“General, you’re listening to a machine. Do the World a favor and don’t act like one.”

I have known several generals. They’re really smart. It would be ludicrous for some sanctimonious academic to address one in this way.

Yes, it’s a silly 1980s movie about a nuclear close call, but I remember the night something similar actually happened.

I was manning the entry control point at the alert aircraft area at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Wash. Inside the area were two F-106s loaded with air-to-air nuclear missiles.

The claxons went off around 2:30 a.m. Personnel ran towards my post at a sprint. I opened the gate to allow the quickest possible access, scanning the credentials of the entrants with my M-16 at port arms.

None of this was extraordinary. We frequently had security exercises. This one was unusual in that the 318th Fighter Interceptor Squadron personnel were also involved and it was in the middle of the night.

Then the nuclear-loaded jets left their alert bays, taxied to the end of the runway, lit their afterburners and took off.

That changed everything. The birds with the nukes onboard NEVER left the ground. They stayed parked in a heightened state of readiness, but never took off. But on June 3, 1980, they went airborne.

This wasn’t an exercise. Although only 18 years old, I knew what this meant. In 30 minutes or so, there would be a blinding flash of light and there would be nothing left of me but a shadow burned into the concrete.

We really were on the brink of a nuclear exchange.

It turned out to be a false alarm. According to a National Archive report published by George Washington University, a 46-cent computer chip on a NORAD computer malfunctioned.

“During the half-hour before defense officials agreed there was an error, radar screens at the Pentagon and the Strategic Air Command had shown that 200 submarine-launched ballistic missiles and then 2020 intercontinental ballistic missiles were heading toward North America,” the report said.

The chip caused some of the zeroes to be read as 2s. An error that small nearly led to disaster. Luckily, the failsafe features in the system worked.

The planes were recalled. We were not going to be vaporized that night.

But for 30 terrifying minutes, I was one of a small number of people looking eye-to-eye with a nuclear exchange while sitting at a primary target.

Matthew Broderick didn’t come to the rescue. Instead, skilled military personnel identified the error and made the correction.

And that’s the improbable truth.

• • •

NOTE: While all of this was classified at the time, it is no longer the case. Those nuclear weapons were removed in 1983 and decommissioned. The F-106’s were mothballed at around the same time. Even the 318th Fighter Interceptor Squadron no longer exists.