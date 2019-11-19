The temperature of our geopolitical world seems to be set at the upper limits of simmer, with sporadic surface bursts that touch full boil, slowly settle back to high simmer, and reemerge elsewhere as a rolling boil.
There are times when the entire surface seems to explode in a frenzy of bubbling chaos. Regrettably, we can’t seem to find the control mechanism to adjust the temperature and cool things down. The cooks have neglected the kitchen, so to speak, and our world, most certainly and sadly, reflects this level of neglect.
We all have solutions to global issues that, if implemented, might help reduce the temperature of our national and international misery. Impeach Trump, or don’t; recommit to the Iran deal, or don’t; break up Facebook, or don’t; have a trade war with China, or don’t; build that wall, or don’t; and the list goes on.
Each of us has a plan that would improve this world of ours. We talk about these plans with our family, neighbors, coworkers and the stranger sitting next to us on a flight. The problem is we can’t seem to reach a point of agreement with ‘the other side.’ They won’t listen and have plans of their own that simply don’t make sense to us. How are we to make any progress? We seem to lack sufficient leverage to deliver the change we envision.
A recommendation may be to put those China trade talks on the back burner. Maybe we could make a significant contribution to world betterment if we took the time to look around right where we find ourselves.
The actions we take at the local level add amperage to the current that just might jolt the politicians at the state and national level to take action. Sometimes those living in the mahogany halls simply cannot see the forest for the trees. There is no blame being assessed here because our elected officials are required to be concerned with those pesky trade talks with China and other such stuff. However, those types of national and international distractions, while essential to the health and well-being of our nation, diminish the amount of time that can be allocated to our community and the local environment. They can’t make more time and can only choose how to allocate it, just like us. They shouldn’t be expected to provide all the solutions to our local issues; they clearly lack the bandwidth.
The local responsibility, like it or not, is primarily ours. We are the riders on the teeter-totter for the better or worse of our community and should distribute our weight accordingly. Squeeze on the side of better whenever you get a chance.
You can choose to help feed the hungry, provide winter clothes to those without, drive someone to the doctor, shovel a walkway, or simply ask, “How are you?” with sincerity. Almost everyone knows how to be good, and most do not require a reference text. Basically work up from the bottom level of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs within our community.
An exchange of a gift of caring or kindness is intrinsically worthwhile, contagious, and the residuals often have a lengthy shelf-life. Even those on the ‘other side’ might feel compelled to contribute and that just might be a pleasant point of introduction and cooperation. We might discover that we can fix things that clearly need fixing more easily by working together and doing so right here. Neighbor helping neighbor is a powerful engine. We just have to start it up.
‘Tis the season and all of that.
Fred Gustafson is a resident of Florissant.