I have a good laugh at the occasional surprise discovery that there was a railroad north of Woodland Park. The area that we now know as Manitou Park was developed by Dr. William Bell, an associate of Gen. William Palmer. The area was well stocked with prime timber in the 1870s when Colorado Springs was being developed.
Today, the area shows scars of the Hayden Fire; in the 1870s, it showed scars of a fire that burned in the 1840s. That fire burned all the way around Pikes Peak, but the lumber to the north and northeast had not been lost in it. Bell was able to “borrow” a steam locomotive and a few cars from the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad. When the D&RG railroad started they used very small equipment, but soon were ordering bigger cars and locomotives. They had surplus to loan, or sell.
Manitou Park was being developed as a “mountain hideaway,” with a hotel and cabins for sale. The sawmill was closest to Woodland Park, and the lumber was coming from further north. The lumber was taken down to Colorado City on wagons. The trip took two days!
Bell wanted to build a connection from the D&RG in Manitou up to his line. By this time Gen. Palmer had sold the railroad, and was of no help. By the time the area had been logged out there was another railroad possibility, called the Colorado Midland, running in Ute Pass. The company was not able to secure additional lumber land, and the railway closed and was scrapped.
The resort area continued, even after fires destroyed the hotel and several cabins. Two more hotels replaced those lost in fires, but by 1921 it was over. Bell had passed on and gave the area to Colorado College as part of their forestry school. The present day picnic grounds and forest service buildings at Manitou Park generally date from just before World War II. The area shows no indication of the railroad — it ran through where the lake! I found a couple pictures of the area from the days of the lumbering, even one of the locomotive sitting where the highway is now, just east of the park.
My grandfather had a friend, Mr. Stapish, who operated a sawmill near Westcreek. He would go up in the summer and spend time in the Stapish camp. I remember going up and visiting him there. The camp’s sawdust pile vanished many years ago.
