The Mountain Artists of Teller County are getting ready for the annual Student Art Show that will be hanging in the Galleria of the Woodland Park Public Library Friday through May 9. This show is open to all middle school, high school, private schools and home-schooled students in Teller County.
Students must be 18 years or younger as of Jan. 1, 2019. Middle school students can win first-, second- and third-place ribbons, and high school students can win ribbons plus cash, which total approximately $1,500 every year. Accepted categories are: oils, acrylic, watercolor, drawing, mixed media and digital design.
Students who want to enter the show can go to themountainartists.org and print out the application (at the bottom of the page) and bring the filled out application to the Woodland Park Library by Friday, anytime from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
Awards will be presented on May 4, starting at 2 p.m. at the library (downstairs). Winners must be present to receive monetary awards, or have a parent or teacher present to accept.
Additionally, the Mountain Artists award a scholarship every year to one or two students who will be attending higher education the following fall, with some emphasis or major in art. Interested students can get an application with details or requirements also at themountainartists.org.
Established in 1989, the purpose of the Mountain Artists is to promote, encourage, support, and assist in the making and showing of visual arts from artists of all ages in the Ute Pass region, Teller County and the surrounding areas. For more information, contact Rita Randolph at 502-5085.