The best and worst thing that ever happened to television is, paradoxically, the outsized amount of TV being produced now.
According to the FX research department, there were 532 scripted series in 2019, a 153% increase from the 210 in 2009. Those figures don’t even include reality, daytime or children’s programs. The streaming giants have played a pivotal role in the increase; there were 160 series from streaming services in 2018, compared to 24 just five years earlier.
The positive outcome of the Library of Congress-sized volume of programming is that the small, offbeat shows have had their moment in the sun. Something like “Fleabag” would never have been greenlit by a network in the 20th century. Television still remains a meritocracy, and when Season 2 of “Fleabag” came out in May 2019, the word-of-mouth buzz spread like wildfire.
The greatest will always rise to the top. The worst will always be punchlines. But what about everything in between? Where’s the love for the above-average in the world?
There’s not a ton to be nostalgic about with the old, network-dominated model of TV, but one thing I do miss is the ritual of watching that same above-average drama at its scheduled time every week.
What makes a show above average? It’s subjective, but I’m defining it as a series that you love despite its obvious flaws. The examples worth honoring are those that should have been mediocre at best, but were elevated above that because of the writing, directing, acting, etc. — yet still stand starkly below the universally acclaimed.
In honor of these above-average shows that disappear into the ether without ever being a part of the conversation, I’m carving a Mount Rushmore for the best above-average series of this century so far.
Turn: Washington’s Spies (AMC, 2014-17)
This show was the inspiration for this gimmick. In my post-“Hamilton” haze, I was itching for more American Revolution content. Turns out there isn’t much. “John Adams,” the 2008 HBO miniseries, is fantastic. “The Patriot” film starring Mel Gibson as the Terminator and Jason Isaacs as Grand Moff Tarkin, is not fantastic.
The cupboard is bare otherwise, so I took a gamble on “Turn,” the AMC series that went entirely unremarked upon. Then I watched 40 episodes in (checks notes) nine days.
It is a fictionalized (though still fairly accurate) portrayal of the Culper spy ring, a group of childhood friends from Long Island who set up an intelligence-gathering operation to report on the British Army’s movements in New York City. It’s like an analog, not-as-good version of “The Americans.”
What makes “Turn” enthralling enough to burn through the whole thing at an embarrassing pace is the setting, and all the layers the show peels back within it.
Instead of glorifying the Americans and demonizing the British, “Turn” reveals how much gray area there was in the Revolutionary War. The British and the Americans, and the many neutral sympathizers to either side, were still coexisting amid a war. As much as the show attaches you to the Culper Ring crew, particularly protagonist Abraham Woodhull (Jamie Bell), it also puts in the time and effort to make the de-facto villain, British Maj. John Andre (JJ Feild), a lovable character.
It’s the shining example of the above-average show, and what better place to start carving Mount Rushmore than with Ian Kahn as George Washington.
How I Met Your Mother (CBS, 2005-14)
The only show on the list that reached widespread popularity, “How I Met Your Mother” came out of the gates hot and gradually cooled off on its way to its abominable final season. But it deserves a break because that network grind of 200-plus episodes is an impossible task.
At its peak, this was one of the funniest shows on television. I would argue it’s the last good multi-camera sitcom — laugh track, soundstage and all.
“How I Met Your Mother” never tried to be more than it was, but it also was playing chess while most of its sitcom counterparts played checkers.
Flight of the Conchords (HBO, 2007-09)
From pop to obscure indie folk, “Flight of the Conchords” is one of the great hidden gems in the HBO catalog. At this point, most people probably have an awareness of the New Zealand comedy-music duo (Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie), but back in 2007, no one knew who these guys were until I showed them an episode on my iPod Video.
The low-budget production is one of the most unique viewing experiences out there because of the way it blends the band’s music into the episodes. There are typically two songs per episode, all hilarious. It seamlessly transforms itself from the normal-looking show about two struggling musicians in New York City into a full-blown music video occurring inside of a scene.
Psych (USA, 2006-14)
“Psych,” the modern Sherlock Holmesian detective show, is certainly the most flawed show on this list. In the world of the show, there have been hundreds of murders in Santa Barbara, Calif., and a handful of serial killers preying on this beautiful resort destination.
“Psych” has no business being above average, and yet it is because of Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and Burton “Gus” Guster (Dule Hill). Roday and Hill showcase the ability of on-screen chemistry to lift a show up. The fast-paced, witty banter is like Aaron Sorkin if he had a sense of humor, and they smartly quadrupled down on the inside jokes. The most impressive element of “Psych” is its self-awareness; the show’s acknowledgment of its flaws allows it to be flawed.
