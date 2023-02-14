The Golden Bridge Network is a coalition of organizations that bring services to seniors in Teller county. As a member of the network, Woodland Park Senior Organization provides area seniors a place to gather for many opportunities.

In the past year, the WP Senior Center exercise programs have expanded to include more opportunities for varied programs from low impact cardio to yoga to Tai Chi and now Zumba. We are able to serve low-cost Silver Key lunches Monday through Friday and have monthly potluck and catered lunches. Members enjoy at least two trips to events in the area each month. Arts and crafts, bingo, quilting, knitting and crocheting, cards and dominoes are among the daily activities. In 2022, the Aging Mastery Program was offered twice and folks who attended continue to talk about its value. Everyone is invited to visit the Senior Center to join in the fun and make new friends!

As a member of the Golden Bridge Network, WPSO is excited to be helping to host the 5th Annual “Celebrate Seniors!” Senior Expo and Symposium on Saturday, April 29, and YOU are invited to join us. This year we are thrilled to extend the hours of the event to include an information-packed symposium. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodland Park Community Church in Woodland Park. The event is free and includes a delicious box lunch and lots of great door prizes!

The purpose of this year’s Expo & Symposium is to provide seniors with a one-stop venue for information on senior services and benefits and to offer presentations by dynamic speakers on issues facing seniors today. Attendees will be able to pick up the latest information regarding healthcare options, Medicare/Medicaid, AARP, senior exercise & balance, home health care, hospice, financial planning, reverse mortgages, estate planning, assisted living, skilled nursing care, and much more!

Mark your calendar and plan to join us at this fun and information filled day on April 29!

The Woodland Park Senior Organization has a website, woodlandparkseniors.com, and a Facebook page, facebook.com/WPSeniorsOrg. where interested individuals can find out more — and of course we welcome anyone to drop in and visit! We are located on the corner of Lake Avenue and Pine Street. Give us a call at 719-687-3877 with any questions.

The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page (facebook.com/NavigatingSeniorServices).

Rose Banzhaf is Woodland Park resident since retiring here in 2010, She has been a member of the Woodland Park Senior Organization Board of Directors and Golden Bridge Network Treasurer. She loves being outdoors skiing, hiking and backpacking. Other places in the area where you will find her include helping with nature classes at the area elementary schools, leading hikes at Mueller State Park and helping folks with their tax preparation at the Woodland Park library and Mountain View United Methodist Church.