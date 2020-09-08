Not long after they had finished painting the walls and lining up the downtown shop with unique figurines, toys and card games, Kyle Smith and his mom got some bad news.
Smith’s new venture, Mountain Top Games, couldn’t stay open. For the time being.
The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined his enterprise. Smith was stunned and felt defeated. After all, this was his lifelong dream — to open up a shop in his hometown of Woodland Park where people of all ages would gather to play such games as Magic, Dungeons and Dragons and Warhammer.
But Smith, 32, took advantage of the downtime created by the shutdown.
“I took it as a way to improve my shop,” the former video game designer said. “I spent time thinking about about what people wanted to see and make it inviting for everyone.”
The store, located at 621 W. Midland Ave., reopened weeks ago when pandemic restrictions eased, along with other businesses. Since then, dozens of local residents regularly come by to play games and talk about the unique artwork scattered throughout the shop.
The shop boasts a Magic card-game night every Friday and a monthly miniature painting competition. People of all ages, including upward of the 80s, have participated.
“He wants people to have a safe environment where they can come hang out, play many types of games and have fun,” said Karen Smith, Kyle’s mom, in an email. “He is an accomplished artist who was featured many times in Old Colorado City Art Walks. He helps people with painting — offering expert advice.”
Kyle Smith is happy that he can live out his dream.
He continues to keep his guests in mind. He wants to them to have a fun, safe experience while connecting with other people, regardless of their age, through the magic of card games.
“The biggest drive was to bring back social interaction,” he said. “Nowadays, people are afraid to go out and meet friends. Come play games and meet people they normally wouldn’t meet.”