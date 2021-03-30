Stanley R. “Gus” Conley was a fixture in the Cripple Creek Gold Mining District. Victor residents might have fond memories of his business, G & S Sporting Goods, but most people who met him will remember his stories, his ability to listen and his kindness.
Gus, 85, died peacefully March 13 in his Cañon City home, surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife Suzanne, six children, 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
“We heard so many stories growing up that it’s hard to pick a favorite,” said his son, Stanley R. Conley Jr. “We were never sure which ones were true and which ones weren’t. … He was one of the good guys.”
Stanley said his father owned the sporting goods store for 26 years, selling mostly fishing and hunting supplies and the occasional basketball. It was also a pawn shop.
“The store was known as a gathering place, but before he opened the store, he owned gas stations, which were also gathering places,” he said. “Not a lot of work got done but a lot of talking got done”
Stanley’s sister, Toni Tormei, also couldn’t pick a favorite story about her dad, but she described his character.
“If I were to describe my father to a stranger, I would say he was the most wonderful, positive man,” she said. “He never had a bad word to say about anyone and everyone knew it. He was a true inspiration no matter what happened.”
She remembered a time when someone stole his truck.
“He told the police officer ‘Praise the lord, it is what it is,’” she said. “Two weeks later someone gave him a truck and they found his in Alaska.”
He was also a hard worker.
“Besides the store and the gas stations, he worked at the Cresson Mine, he worked in soil conservation, hauled trash and helped construct NORAD,” Toni said. “It was difficult when the mine was closed. They would lay people off when the price of gold dropped below $400. He worked at whatever he could.”
Gus was born on May 10, 1935, in Cripple Creek and was raised in a religious family with six siblings.
“His faith was so strong,” Toni said. “He loved the lord and his family and friends. He didn’t have any enemies. It’s hard to believe that he was the last of his generation.”
Not living in a storyteller’s household makes it easier to pick a favorite tale or two.
Jan MacKell Collins is a writer whose books are often focused on an aspect of the Old West that doesn’t get talked about much — the so-called shady ladies, the working girls who often made a living in the only way they could.
She met Gus when she lived in Victor. She also interviewed him and other local mining district figures for a film produced by the city of Cripple Creek about 20 years ago – “Voices of Cripple Creek” documentary, which is available on YouTube.
In the film, Gus talks about the family moving to Cripple Creek, drawn by a help-wanted ad for bricklayers to help rebuild after fires destroyed the town in 1896.
One story Gus told Collins was about his dad, who he said worked very hard. He told his family that he buried the money and the kids had to look for it to “earn” it.
“They never found it,” Collins said. “His dad later died in a cabin fire and Gus said that within a week, his mother dug into her money stash and took all the kids to a movie because they weren’t able to do that when Gus’s dad was alive.”
There was also a story about a poached duck and some of the many people he helped over the years.
Toni remembered that her father kept a large tin of U.S. Army candy in the store for the school kids. When the bus dropped them off in front of the Claim Jumper, which Collins said was right next door, the kids would file in for a piece of that candy.
“The store was kind of a mishmash of everything but if you went in looking for something he’d go digging around and almost always found what you needed,” Collins said “He had a funny habit — if the thing you wanted was expensive, Gus would go, ‘Oh, you don’t want to buy that here, you can get that all day at Walmart for less money.’”
Gus and his wife attended the Connect Church Cañon City, where a service was held for him March 27.
Interment at the Conley ranch will be at a date and time, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to please consider making a donation to the church: connectchurchcc.com/giving.
His obituary is posted at tributearchive.com/obituaries/20360092/Stanley-R-Gus-Conley.