Norma Engelberg/ Pikes Peak Courier

Longtime Cripple Creek Mining District resident and property owner Stanley R. “Gus” Conley, 85, died March 13, at his home in Cañon City. He is pictured here in a video produced by the City of Cripple Creek about 20 years ago. “Voices of Cripple Creek” documentary was co-written by Jan MacKell Collins, who conducted the interviews, and Steve Antonuccio, who shot the video, and is available on YouTube.