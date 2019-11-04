Kelsey Berreth's mother and brother spent two days staying in her Woodland Park townhome before spotting the first suggestion of foul play in her disappearance.
"I went out and told my mom that 'I think there's blood on the toilet,'" Clint Berreth testified Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Patrick Frazee, the Florissant rancher accused of bludgeoning Kelsey Berreth to death last Thanksgiving.
Earlier Monday, Cheryl Berreth, who took the stand Friday as the prosecution’s first witness, resumed her testimony. She described haunting moments as she went looking for clues in her daughter's condo. She said she saw no signs of trouble but testified that in the sunlight it looked like everything had been "wiped."
Before he discovered the blood in the bathroom, Clint Berreth said, he and his mother noticed things that were "odd" but found nothing definitive. He said they observed a broom on her bed, film on the pantry doorknob and Kelsey's makeup still in the bathroom. His sister never left home without makeup, Clint said.
Jurors on Monday also listened to a Dec. 2 statement from Frazee to police. In a 15-minute taped call, Frazee said his fiancee had dumped him but he noted she was not depressed or suicidal.
As his recorded voice reverberated in the courtroom, Frazee jotted notes on a white legal pad at the defense table. He wore a blue-striped shirt, his head neatly shaven.
"We lived in two different worlds," he told police on the recording. "She wanted to go down her own path."
On Friday, Cheryl Berreth took aim at Frazee’s claims that his relationship with Kelsey had deteriorated in the days before her Thanksgiving Day disappearance, and rejected the idea that Kelsey would give up custody of their daughter, Kaylee, as Frazee had told police.
Cheryl Berreth also testified on Friday that she had communicated with Frazee on Thanksgiving Day — when authorities say he blindfolded Kelsey and beat her to death with a bat in her Woodland Park townhome.
One of every 14 people in Teller County received a summons for the trial, with jury selection taking most of last week before a final panel was seated late Friday morning.
Frazee, 33, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and tampering with a body. Police and prosecutors allege that after Frazee killed Berreth, 29, he doused her body in gasoline and burned it on the Florissant ranch where he lived with his mother.
Berreth’s body has yet to be found and a landfill search near Fountain came up empty.
