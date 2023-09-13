Editor’s Note: This is a monthly column about wildlife issues by a career wildlife officer.

Often when I meet people while making my rounds in Teller County, I get asked the question: “What is the average workday like for a wildlife officer?”

I have found this question particularly difficult to answer because every day is different. However, there are some patterns in the workload.

My job duties change as the seasons change. For example, there are different hunting seasons, fishing seasons, education and outreach seasons and so on. These seasons dictate where I spend my time.

As the summer winds down and the fall season approaches, my job duties are shifting. Like many of you, I am getting ready for the fall hunting.

For those who hunt, that means tuning up your archery equipment, getting out and scouting the Game Management Unit where you will be hunting and probably getting out to the range to check your aim.

For rifle hunters, the approach of fall has you performing some of the same rituals. You are cleaning your rifles, scouting the land where you’ll be hunting and no doubt hitting the shooting range to make sure your sights are locked in.

Like you, I prepare for the fall hunting season by getting ready to spend more time out in the woods, checking hunters. On my days off, I like to hunt, too. So I’m sorting my gear and prepping just like you.

The change of seasons also brings major behavioral changes among our wildlife.

During fall, black bear populations across Colorado are preparing for winter nap by entering a natural stage known as hyperphagia.

What is hyperphagia? It’s basically a fancy word for the time when bears go on a food-seeking frenzy to fatten up before going into their dens for the winter.

During hyperphagia, bears will be out scavenging for food about 20 hours per day. While they are out feeding, they can pack on up to 20,000 calories daily.

This year, we have had some great precipitation during spring and summer. The forests and meadows should be packed with groceries for the bears. Of course, I’m talking about the natural food bears fill up on. Natural food sources for bears include nuts, fruits, grasses and forbs. The bears will feed on these food sources as long as they can.

But the deeper we get into September, we know that frosty nights are just around the corner. When temperatures drop, natural food becomes less abundant. If the bears have not gotten their fill of natural foods, they may head into town in search of alternative food sources, such as low-hanging bird feeders, unsecured trash cans, pet food left outside or in an open garage, tasty smelling snacks in cars.

By eliminating attractants, you will encourage bears to move through town and return to the wild spaces where they will continue searching for natural foods. Once a bear gets a food reward, it is likely to come back and try for another.

This is where all of you come in. For us to peacefully coexist with bears, humans need to be “Bear Aware” and ensure they stay wild and alive.

Here are some “Bear Aware” tips from the CPW website:

Bring bird feeders inside every night. A 7 pound bag of bird seed equates to around 12,000 unhealthy calories for a bear.

Don’t leave trash cans out the night before garbage day. Trash is extremely unhealthy for bears to consume and creates a huge mess. Don’t be that neighbor!

Only feed pets inside. A 25 pound bag of dog food provides around 40,000 calories of unnatural food for a bear.

Clean barbecue grills after each use. Bears have an incredible sense of smell and can follow their noses to a food source from miles away.

During hyperphagia, I do expect bear sightings to increase. We at CPW want to hear about your bear sightings to collect data on the species and ultimately be better wildlife managers.

Feel free to contact me with any bear sightings or issues at [email protected] or 719-227-5200.

Thanks for reading, I’ll see ya out there!