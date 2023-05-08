From main frames in the 1990s to 21st century technology, Craig Alexander mastered the steps in the fast-paced world of information technology. After 32 years, however, Alexander is calling it a day as the director of Teller County’s IT department.

Add another two years before being named director and Alexander became a necessity when it came to helping the county maneuver progress in the IT world.

“He was the guy who would sit there quietly in the office and made it happen for all of us,” said Commissioner Bob Campbell, as farewell to Alexander at the commissioners’ meeting April 27. “There isn’t anything in the computer world that he hasn’t done; he used to write a lot of our software. He led us through the changes so that we could provide services to the community.”

Commissioner Dan Williams noted that Alexander joined the county about the same time as the Internet came online.

“Craig has a heart for service; he’s a real pioneer, and humble,” he said.

More than just the IT guy, Alexander added the extras.

“I don’t think there’s anybody, in my 18-year assessment career, who has helped me grow more than Craig has,” said Mike Akana, deputy county assessor. “And I’ve worked with a lot of directors, but I’ve never worked with anybody who was such a great teacher and facilitator.”

Akana recalled the deadlines, the stress associated with mailing out notices of valuation to county property owners, especially when the system went haywire.

“There were times, at 11 p.m. Sunday and it was just me and Craig,” Akana said. “I don’t know if people realize how much he gave to other departments, from a growth standpoint. It was amazing.”

Krystal Brown, deputy clerk & recorder, added her voice to the accolades. “When I started in the department 20 years ago, Craig wrote our software,” she said.

If the office had a computer issue, Alexander was right there. “Always with a smile and you never made us feel dumb because we weren’t at your level,” Brown said.

Alexander fits the bill for the guy who appears in times of need.

“He led us through the process of cybersecurity when everything in the world is at risk from outside people,” Campbell said. “I don’t think you could come up with a better example of a leader, a textbook example of ‘this is how you do it.’”

After receiving an engraved plaque, Alexander responded.

“This is my second family; it’s going to be hard to let go,” he said. “Retirement is going to be quite a transition.”

Later in the day, the county hosted a farewell party for Alexander and his wife, Kathleen, at McGinty’s in Divide.