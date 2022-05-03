Not all inflammation is bad. There, I said it.
In fact, some inflammation is helpful. When your body experiences inflammation in response to an injury, it’s called localized inflammation. Your body will also require inflammation to fight infections. My favorite though, is the inflammation that occurs after a hard strength training workout.
Localized inflammation can be identified by experiencing or seeing redness, swelling, edema or rise in temperature within or on the body. During an inflammatory response, a rise in temperature will occur due to vessels expanding. Another response is that the cells in our body go from being packed tightly to loosening so they become permeable and allow more fluid into them. This is where the edema — and painful sensations — come from. These fluids that cross over into cells because of the increased permeability contain plasma proteins that help fight pathogens that may be harmful to the body. Your body will also start clotting blood at the site of injury to inhibit the chances of infections.
Now in the case of exercise, when we train we are actually damaging the muscle tissues, which causes a completely natural inflammatory response. This is how our bodies start the recovery process so we can come back stronger. Anyone who is experiencing acute inflammation or short-term inflammation need not worry, as most of this is natural. Sometimes after a fatty meal, an injury or a hard workout we find that we might feel warm and possibly holding extra fluid. Again, short term changes in the body are not a huge area of concern, otherwise we would have to deem exercise as unhealthy. Afterall, exercise raises our temperatures, our blood pressure and cortisol levels while we are engaging it.
Low-grade, long-term inflammation may be a different story. This is known as systemic inflammation and means that your body is consistently having an inflammatory response and can be measured by the bloodstream consistently carrying these indicators of inflammation. Studies are showing this type of inflammation can be a precursor to heart problems, cancer and other comorbidities. This recent uprise in awareness of this type of inflammation has been seen as an opportunity by many in the nutrition industry to profit from. There has been a huge increase in “anti-inflammation” diets that have sparked a lot of curiosity from the general public.
The claims from most of these “experts” are that their diet — whether it be low in carbs, fats, protein or whatever other food group they demonize — will decrease inflammation and secure your safety against all the risk factors that follow after having systematic inflammation for a long time.
This may prove to be, for the most part, inaccurate.
Studies have taken many different “healthy” diets and compared them across the board. What the data seems to show is if calories are equal in all, and many times a calorie deficit, than inflammation decreases. This includes keto, high protein, low carb and plant-based diets. This was evidenced by CRP decreasing in the bloodstream. CRP is C-Reactive Protein that indicates infection.
Probably the most common claim one will hear is “sugar is inflammatory.” This may be true if sugar is overeaten, which becomes easy to do, as sugary foods are dense in calories. Interestingly enough, if calories are kept in a moderate range, studies show sugar in and of itself is not inflammatory.
So where do we go with this? It’s important to distinguish that if you have an injury you can expect to have some kind of inflammation. And no, it does not mean you have systematic inflammation. In fact, some short-term inflammation can mean your body is healthy and producing its normal response to help recover and heal, even in exercise. If you are taking anti-inflammatory supplements in an effort to decrease inflammation post-exercise, doesn’t it leave room to question if this is inhibiting your body’s ability to recover?
If you are showing high levels of CRP or experience other indicators of inflammation in the body long-term, upping your Omega 3s, adding vegetables in your diet and watching your overall calorie intake may prove to be the best three ways to decrease this risk factor.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 719-640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.