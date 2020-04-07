Typically, I am planning my writing for this column days before actually putting words in place. It’s been a challenge to stay on track to bring you an interesting topic not vastly overshadowed by the news hype and closures unfolding even as I write this column.
The distractions of the COVID-19 virus threat have no doubt caused uncertainty for each of us and much has changed in a very short time.
The important things, however, have not changed. That’s right, we still have the same relationships of family, friends, coworkers, industry cohorts and spiritual ties. The same opportunities for taking care of our bodies brought by proper sleep, nutrition and exercise.
Another of the needs we share in this list for personal well-being comes from the stability through the concept of “Home.” We are a culture of home dwellers. Some of us rent our home and some of us own a home but the concept of having that home base for ourselves and family is increasingly important in times like these.
Regarding our home, our property rights and how we use our homes, we still can buy, sell and rent our home and property as we see fit. Life events and our needs for change go on. That has not changed with this virus threat.
As far as I can see nothing has changed in real estate market values to date that we have been enjoying over the past several years and as I said we still can react to life’s demands if the need arises to sell because you need to relocate for example. I could list various situations that create the need or want to sell or buy all day, but if you recognize your situation you are most of the way there. Real estate sales statistics must be evaluated by looking back over time to understand what took place in a period. So again, in Teller and surrounding counties, we have enjoyed a robust real estate market with increasing market values, property selling in shorter time and a shortage of inventory of homes to buy. That is the prescription for a healthy real estate market. That hasn’t changed. We may be impacted with longer marketing times to sell but that remains to be seen.
The equation that completes itself in the real estate market every day is comprised of a seller recognizing the need or desire to sell and a buyer recognizing the need and sometimes the opportunity to buy. That hasn’t changed.
Current challenges with this virus thing does mean we have to take a new look at how the real estate professionals go about selling property, but they are the same things you are reading and hearing about in all the information you endure every day. The important message here is to protect yourself in every way known and follow the guidelines of sanitizing and washing hands at every turn.
As the news of this virus began to unfold nationally the real estate industry reacted. Realtors are members of regional and national organizations that are all over the idea of providing “best practices” when it comes to protecting ourselves and our clients. It is what we do as an industry. Realtors, mortgage lenders, title companies and a host of other support services are all on high alert to conduct our business in a manner that offers you the highest degree of protection. That hasn’t changed.
If you are recognizing the need or opportunity to sell or buy property, talk with a real estate professional to get facts and assistance in accomplishing that goal. You will find there is immediate help to keep your life moving when it comes to your property. That hasn’t changed!
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.