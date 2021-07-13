The daughter wished to speak with her father.
After calling upon him, I saw a tall, almost gigantic figure that was expressing importance. He then showed his beautiful blue-grey hair. He was showing importance, not to express ego, but to explain he was an important part of his daughter’s life. And she said yes to that. He was with a group of friends, showing he had lots of friends in heaven as he had on earth.
The daughter wanted to know if her father forgave her. I received a sense from the father there was a misunderstanding. He couldn’t remember what it was about. Neither could the daughter.
She told me she carried a feeling he was disappointed with her for many years prior to his death. After his death he came to apologize to her and she wouldn’t accept it.
The father kept repeating there was a misunderstanding. He was sorry she was hurting over something that neither of them could remember. He said, “We just butted heads, let’s not continue.” And he affirmed his love for her.
Wouldn’t it have been better to address this issue when it first occurred? We humans try so hard to avoid pain. Time has gone by and the memory has faded, but the hurt continues.
Barbara Royal has been a resident of Teller County for 39 years. She is a Spiritual Director, certified by the Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery. Barbara is in the process of publishing a book, “In the Garden: Messages from Heaven for Life on Earth.” Her work is to let us know the departed are not lost when they leave their bodies. Contact Barbara at broyalchange@gmail.com. More information is available at her website, broyalchange.com.