A tradition in Woodland Park for the past five years, “The Heart of Christmas” musical is produced by Andrew Wommack Ministries and performed in the auditorium at Charis Bible College.
“I think this show serves the purpose we want it to, which is to present entertainment and a meaningful story to people and build bridges between this ministry and the local area we live in,” said Robert Muren, who with his wife Elizabeth are directors of the college’s Creative Arts School.
Each plays a role in the production, which features a 70-member cast that includes Jamie Wommack, co-founder with her husband Andrew Wommack, in a principal role.
The musical follows the October production of “Esther: the Queen of Persia” and highlights the college’s ties to the Holy Land Experience Christian-based theme park in Orlando, Fla., where Elizabeth Muren is the creative director.
The show was a cinematic and stage blend, with film footage on a screen as a backdrop to the live stage performance.
“We shot some of the footage in India, which has a similar feel to it as Persia,” Muren said. “We wanted to make it feel more like Bollywood, colorful, with dance and music. Some of the biblical things can be very happy.”
The production sold out and drew an audience from beyond Woodland Park and throughout the region. “We crossed a threshold, a milestone because we filled the house to capacity, 3,101 people,” Muren said. “One-third were new contacts and the local audience is coming in also.”
After “Esther’s” premiere showing at the bible college, the show opened in the Florida theme park. “You go back in time and get a sense and taste of the Holy Land,” Muren said.
This month’s show, “The Heart of Christmas,” is based on “The Servant King,” an heirloom storybook handed down over four generations. “As the family keeps the Christmas tradition of reading the ancient tale of the ‘fourth’ wise man, the story comes to life as a grand musical production on stage,” Muren said.
The Murens said already 1,500 tickets have been sold.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Garage parking is available and doors open 1.5 hours before showtime.
All of the productions at the college will then be performed at the theme park in Florida.
For more information, visit heartofchristmas.org.