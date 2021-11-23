From one signature truck to 10, Hardcastle Heating & Air is growing by trucks and bounds. Founded in January 2015 in Woodland Park by Chris and Paul Hardcastle, the business employs 18 technicians and office staff.
“We’re looking for more,” Paul said.
With 35 years of experience in the HVAC business, Paul Hardcastle boasts a team with more than 100 years of experience. “We do boilers, light plumbing, drainage and duct cleaning,” he said. “And we check for air quality.”
Caught between service calls, Hardcastle and Kyle Lewis divulge a few tips about keeping that furnace in tip-top shape, such as changing the filter every 30 days.
“It’s $5 for a filter or $5,000 for a new furnace,” Lewis said. “There are a lot of people moving here now and some don’t know how to change the filter; if we have a technician in the area, we’ll send one by.”
With no letup during the pandemic, the business, a Carrier dealer, serves customers in Teller County and parts of El Paso and Park counties.
“We were considered essential (during the pandemic) so didn’t have to close,” said Chris Hardcastle.
In fact, business improved during those initial days of the shutdown.
“People were in the house all day and noticed the air conditioning or furnaces weren’t working well,” Lewis said. “We do boilers, light plumbing, drainage and duct cleaning. And we check for air quality.”
For those middle-of-the night emergencies, Hardcastle has a rotating on-call team whose members are paid equitably for their response during the off-hours.
“Seems like when the snow starts falling, that’s when the furnaces fail,” said Tammi Nogay, the office manager.
For a business that seemed to grow exponentially overnight, Chris Hardcastle acknowledges that there were hurdles.
“Because we grew so quickly so fast we had our growing pains; we just did,” she said.
To handle the growth, the Hardcastles adapted, first with a new software system and an iPad for every technician. “They take a picture of everything on the system so that we can show the customer the kind of issues they may have,” she said.
Before repairing an old furnace, the technician will discuss cost estimates between repairing or buying a new furnace. “That way the customer can make the best decision about what they want,” she said.
The price of a service call may be higher than others, Chris Hardcastle said. “We offer all of our team members vacations, sick leave, continuing education, paid holidays, medical and life insurance, and options for a retirement plan,” she said.
Members of the Woodland Park community, the Hardcastles support schools, parks and recreation departments and nonprofit organizations in Teller County.