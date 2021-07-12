Lately — along with the rise of social media, in particular — Green Mountain Falls has had a bit of a “change in flavor,” shall we say.
There is this perception out there, in electronic land, that we are a place that is full of conflict and anger. A place where people who don’t even live here tear apart the town volunteers and town staff while other keyboard warriors cheer them on. A place where rumors, lies and propaganda fill the screens of computers, and people just fall for them hook, line and sinker. No critical thought. Just a lot of criticism.
But that’s not the Green Mountain Falls I know.
Green Mountain Falls, for me, is a valley surrounded by lush, treed mountains. Where we have streams and waterfalls and a tiny lake in the center of Town.
A place where kids can still ride their bike through town, and if they have a flat tire, somebody’s mom or dad stops to help. They don’t hesitate because their last name might not belong to the “right family” or the “right political group.” They just help because it’s the right thing to do.
Green Mountain Falls, to me, is not a perfect place. But it’s a place where people freely give their time to do the right thing. Where sometimes decisions are made that might not be popular, but are given a lot of thought and weight about ARE they the right thing to do. A place where you can disagree with your neighbor, but that doesn’t make you enemies, or keep you from talking over the fence later that same day. A place where you shouldn’t to be fearful of expressing your opinion — you’ll be accepted even if your opinion doesn’t fall into the most popular spectrum of the day.
That’s where we should be. That’s where we are not a good portion of the time. Cyber-bullies tend to keep lots of good people silent. And I get that. I don’t like it. You shouldn’t like it, either.
I think we — as a people, and as a Town ... and even as a country — are better than what the electronic trolls make us out to be. We — here and in most places, really — are a generous people, a good people that care about our homes and our families. We can truly agree to disagree. We can voice our opinions without being ugly, or backing up our opinions with lies about other people. Nastiness is unnecessary.
So, in this age of electronics and instant opinions, where social media is touted to be the “New Town Square” — let’s step back from that for just a day. Eat an ice cream cone on your porch. Help your neighbor. Check your mail. Go to church. Connect with your neighborhood. That’s the Town Square — not social media.
This place — our Green Mountain Falls — houses people who have struggles you might not know anything about. They are not the enemy. They are your neighbors. Be neighborly.
Jane Newberry is the mayor of Green Mountain Falls.