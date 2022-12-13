One of the biggest debates in the medical and fitness communities is whether LDL cholesterol is good or bad. There are so many things to consider when it comes to cholesterol: Are we talking about HDL or LDL cholesterol? Or what about that other one, VLDL cholesterol? Also, what about these bold new claims that LDL cholesterol doesn’t have any connection to heart disease?
After working for a wellness company that measured cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and other markers for rating someone’s health risk assessments, I wanted to make sure that measuring a client’s cholesterol was the proper thing to do.
We must first understand the different types of cholesterol:
LDL cholesterol has historically been known for being the mean and evil cholesterol. LDL stands for low density lipoprotein. It has been known to stick to the walls of arteries more easily because of its low density.
HDL cholesterol stands for high density cholesterol and is known to be big and fluffy and was formerly known to help decrease LDL cholesterol. However, new research observing drugs that raise HDL cholesterol are proving to be ineffective in lowering LDL. But HDL can still serve as a marker to observe your overall metabolic health.
VLDL was discovered in 1992, which means it’s relatively new to the scientific community and doesn’t have quite as much research behind it as do the other cholesterols. VLDL stands for “VERY low-density lipoprotein.” If low density lipoproteins have been known to be “bad,” imagine the perspective on VERY low-density lipoprotein.
From what I understand from talking with others, including doctors, there is a new theory that LDL cholesterol is not a risk factor for bad health by itself, but it is only when inflammation is high or when the former is true coupled with low HDL. I found this concept interesting and had to learn more. When I referred to my favorite doctor and fitness influencer on the internet, Layne Norton, I heard about the Framingham Study. Conducted in 1948 by the United States Public Health Service, this studey investigated risk factors for cardiovascular health diseases. It accounted for people with low or high inflammation along with low or high HDL cholesterol. The study showed that regardless of whether someone had high or low inflammation, when cardiovascular disease was present, so was high LDL.
Norton states that the reason for the great debate over LDL is because it is very challenging and expensive to conduct randomized controlled studies over the course of someone’s lifetime, thus people are jumping to the conclusion that there is no affiliation between high LDL and cardiovascular disease because we have only short-term studies to try and make a connection between the two.
Luckily, a relatively new analytical method known as Mendelian Randomization came out and is a tool used to study randomized people based on their similar genetic codes. What this showed is the very thing we all have feared: LDL cholesterol exposure over the course of a lifetime has a direct connection to cardiovascular health! Because this method grouped people with similar genetic factors, it showed that elevated levels of LDL cholesterol would effect cardiovascular health, and that negative cardiovascular diseases were indeed connected to LDL cholesterol instead of genetics. For more information on how Mendilian Randomization works, I recommend checking out some YouTube videos on the subject.
So, what do we do with this information? Well, we also have studies that show saturated fat can be responsible for elevating LDL cholesterol, so simply said, we could cut back on saturated fat. Be sure to look at nutrition facts before you consume something.
Want to know a sneaky fat that increases cholesterol? Coconut oil. Yes, the exalted coconut oil is actually very high in saturated fat and will increase LDL cholesterol. I’ve personally witnessed in clients what a difference moderating coconut oil consumption can do for cholesterol health.
As always, the solution many fear is MORE VEGETABLES! With a large number of health risks and health issues, the remedy can be found in eating more vegetables. This is because vegetables are high in fiber and sponge up unwanted nutrients in the digestive system so they can pass through with less harm to the body.
Lastly, my personal favorites, exercise and elevating the heart rate regularly will help burn cholesterol, build a stronger heart and build a stronger body
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.