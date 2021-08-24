DIVIDE • The Divide Chamber of Commerce’s annual Great Divide Kite Flight will fly again Saturday at the Hayden Divide Loop Trail.
After a pandemic postponement last year, kites will take to the air again at the trailhead from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Hybrook Road
“We have the kites; all we need are the kids … and the wind,” said Lee Taylor from Edward Jones in Woodland Park.
Parents, guardians, grandparents, aunts and uncles are all encouraged to bring their elementary school-aged children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews to the windy hill to hoist a kite to the sky and meet the wind. It’s absolutely a family affair.
The Divide Chamber has been sponsoring the Great Divide Kite Flight since “forever” in an annual effort to bring families together to have some fun flying kites. It is a tradition. The Chamber makes no money from the event. It’s entirely free, including the kites, although some enthusiasts bring their own.
Taylor provides the kites, and Dave Martinek from Real Estate by Dave Martinek provides a bicycle each year to be raffled off for some lucky boy or girl to win. Everyone is welcome.
Light refreshments are provided and sometimes community organizations such as the Divide Volunteer Fire Department, the Teller County Sheriff’s office, the Teller County Health Department and Mueller State Park send representatives to participate. Other organizations often join in, too.
The Divide Chamber of Commerce exists to “enhance life in area communities by promoting local businesses and the community interests of all its members, and to offer opportunities to make a difference in business and community standards.”
The Great Divide Kite Flight is the Chamber’s way of promoting our community. We’re serious when we say, “go fly a kite.”