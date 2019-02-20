The Golden Bridge Network: Woodland Park Senior Center helps locals 50 and older stay active
The Woodland Park Senior Organization (also known as the Woodland Park Senior Club) was formed to bring those 50 and older together in Teller and adjoining counties to promote the well-being of local seniors.
The 2019 statistics show there are 4,553 seniors living in Teller County. More than 800 of these seniors live in Woodland Park, and 182 Woodland Park seniors live alone. It’s critical we provide opportunities for these folks to stay active. The Golden Bridge Network (GBN) is made up of 11 Teller organizations that answer this need. As a member of the GBN, the Woodland Park Senior Organization maintains a Senior Center to provide a gathering place for the many activities and services provided.
The original group of seniors that formed the Club we know today met for the first time July 12, 1973, in Faith Lutheran Church in Woodland Park. In 1977, the city donated an old, abandoned building that was renovated with money from a federal grant and private donations. The Club took occupancy of the building in 1978, and the Senior Center was open for business. In 1993, the kitchen had to be modernized to meet health codes. Various additions and renovations have been made in the following years to give us what we have today, the Woodland Park Senior Center.
The Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Regularly scheduled activities include exercise classes like Tai Chi, bridge and bingo games, morning coffee and treats, quilting and knitting groups, outings to area attractions, and other activities as requested.
Lunch is served every day, including a special catered lunch once a month. Books and movies are available for loan. Several events are held throughout the year, including a chili cook-off, holiday bazaar, summer yard sale, Saturday pancake breakfasts and a spring high tea. The Senior Center has no paid staff — all these activities are the result of member volunteers stepping up to serve.
Learn more about the Woodland Park Senior Organization at woodlandparkseniors.com and on our Facebook page. Feel free to stop in for a visit; we are on the corner of Lake Avenue and Pine Street. Give us a call at 687-3877 with any questions.
Rose Banzhaf is vice president of the Woodland Park Senior Organization and has lived in Woodland Park since 2010.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page.