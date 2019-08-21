The Teller Senior Coalition (TSC) has been serving seniors in Teller County since 1996, and the organization has been a member of the Golden Bridge Network since its inception. Working with organizations in Teller County that support seniors is critical to ensuring the highest level of service and the best use of available resources. The members of the Golden Bridge are dedicated to serving seniors by working together and holding educational events to highlight available services for seniors.
TSC strives to be one of the first places seniors (people aged 60 or older) come for essential services. TSC offers multiple services that enable seniors to remain independent in their homes. Our mission is to provide services to Teller County senior citizens to enable them to live full, active and independent lives.
In 2018, TSC served 789 clients, an increase of almost 20% from 2017. The organization provides transportation, home delivered meals, safety related handyman repairs (installing grab bars, for instance), respite for caregivers, and homemaker services. Our case manager meets with clients to assess their needs and make recommendations for individualized support from TSC or other agencies.
Our home delivered meal program helps homebound seniors with the nourishment needed to remain in their homes. Multiple times, TSC has been approached by other service providers or concerned citizens about clients who have little or no food. TSC places a high priority on delivering these meals, as no one in Teller County should go hungry.
The senior population of Teller County is increasing, placing higher levels of demand on the Golden Bridge and its members who serve our seniors. Working together with other Golden Bridge members, we can meet the challenges of this growing population and allow our seniors to age in place.
Kathy Lowry is the executive director of the Teller Senior Coalition. She served on the TSC Board since 2014 and then joined the staff as the office manager before being appointed executive director.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page, email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com or call 719-687-3000.