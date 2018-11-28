The Golden Bridge Network: Teller DHS serving at-risk adults throughout county
Abuse, neglect, exploitation and mistreatment involving at-risk adults is a growing problem in the U.S., and Colorado is no exception.
To help combat this problem, each county department of human services in the state provides Adult Protective Services (APS). The APS provides protective services to stop or prevent the mistreatment or self-neglect of at-risk adults. APS works with agencies in the community to arrange services necessary for the health, safety and welfare of at-risk adults.
The Golden Bridge Network (GBN) plays a vital role in helping Teller County Department of Human Services (TCDHS), Adult Protective Services arrange services for the clients that are served in the APS program. By participating in the Golden Bridge Network, TCDHS stays informed about services and program other members of GBN offer to adults in Teller County.
In fiscal year 2017, APS received 20,327 reports of mistreatment and self-neglect of at-risk adults in Colorado. APS programs across the state opened more than 9,100 cases to provide protective services. In 2017, Teller County received 137 reports of mistreatment and self-neglect of at risk adults. At-risk adults are people age 18 or older who cannot provide for their own health, safety or welfare, or obtain the services necessary to keep themselves safe and healthy. There are a wide range of situations that may be considered mistreatment or self-neglect. Physical abuse, caretaker neglect, exploitation, and sexual abuse are all forms of mistreatment.
When APS responds to a report of mistreatment or self-neglect the first step is to interview the at-risk adult and investigate the allegations. If the allegations are criminal in nature, APS may work with local law enforcement and the District Attorney as part of their investigation. If the allegations are valid, and the at-risk adult accepts help, APS will set up protective services and find resources to help keep the at-risk adult safe.
If you believe an at-risk adult is being mistreated or is no longer able to provide for their basic needs, call us at 686-5550.
Mary Longmire is the Child and Family Services Administrator for Teller County Department of Human Services and has worked for Teller County DHS since 2004. She oversees the Child Welfare and Adult Protection staff. The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page.