When the blizzard hit on March 13, it really showed what a wonderful community we have here at Cripple Creek Care Center.
We had employees volunteer to work longer shifts so others didn’t feel like they had to risk the roads to get to the care center. We even had an employee who lives about two blocks away walk to work in the blizzard through waist deep snow to make sure our residents got the care they need. Our dietary staff was available to make sure that there was plenty of food for our residents and staff and volunteers, as well.
Our administrator, Lawrence Cowan, and several other employees drove around to make sure employees got home safely and all staff and residents were safe. Our administrator reserved hotel rooms in Cripple Creek so employees who were unable to make it home had a place to sleep.
This blizzard gave us a chance to put our disaster preparedness plan to work. We made sure to have an emergency exit that was accessible and free from snow. We really had it down, only hitting a few snags, which we quickly overcame. Our maintenance staff members were out plowing until visibility became an issue. First thing the next morning, we had the parking lot cleared and drifts removed from against the building, thanks to employees and Jim Robinson with Me and My Skid Steer.
It also helped that all of our staff receive dementia care training and are certified dementia caregivers. Some of our administrative staff are licensed CNAs and nurses. They had no problem stepping up to help provide for our residents. Resident care and comfort is our priority, and we believe our residents do not live in our place of work, we work in their home.
Cripple Creek Care Center is proud to be a member of the Golden Bridge Network. The Golden Bridge Network is a collaboration of service providers within the community. We meet quarterly to share services, ideas, issues, needs with each other. We work to make sure our senior population is aware of services available in our community. Our Senior Expo will be Aug. 10 at the Methodist church in Woodland Park. Stayed tuned for more information on the event, presenters and amenities. Cripple Creek Care Center will be there to give information about all of the services that we provide.
Laloni Bancroft is the director of Admissions/Marketing at the Cripple Creek Care Center. For more information visit cc-care.org or find the center on Facebook. The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page.