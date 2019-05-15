Prospect Home Care & Hospice’s grief support group in January was a success. It was filled to capacity and course evaluations were excellent.
Our grief support groups are currently planned for every January and August. To fulfill the dynamics and purpose of a group, there must be a minimum of six attendees, the total number below 10, so all have ample time to share, heal and interact. Historically, the group has met in Prospect’s office conference room in Woodland Park. However, if we could assemble a group to meet in Florissant or Cripple Creek, we would welcome the opportunity to be closer to your homes. The grief support group meets for two hours once a week for eight weeks. Program topics include: coping skills, handling feelings, understanding the pain, adjusting to a changing role and identity, and creating support systems. The group demonstrates you are not alone, your grief is appropriate, and we present a tool box of information and mechanisms whereby your grief can become a lighter load.
Our community outreach is an expansion of Prospect’s continual participation and contribution on committees and boards in addition to connecting people to the resources available in Teller County. The Golden Bridge Network enhances that platform and provides an invaluable service to citizens during a health, medical or senior care crisis. People have always turned to Prospect for guidance. What is the difference between a skilled nursing facility and assisted living? Does my insurance cover the costs? What is a social worker and how do I find one? My mom is being discharged today, so where do I get a hospital bed? We answer your questions, link you to more sources of information, and caution you to be wary of what you may be required to pay considering the myriad of insurance programs, deductibles and copays. Connections to care and understanding options is complex. Call me; I will help you. I am currently developing guidance’s on three requested topics: 1. What is a home funeral? 2. What is a green funeral? and 3. When is it appropriate use, and how do I use, the Colorado End of Life Act?
We are blessed in Teller County, beyond our paradise scenery and mountain climate. In our small county, we have a wealth of resources all connected for seniors with the Golden Bridge Network. Resources to keep families strong are amazing at Teller County Public Health and our Department of Human Services. Remember, these government agencies exist solely to serve us — they taxpayer owned and paid for; use them. From primary, specialty and emergency care at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, discharged with recuperative home care from Summit, to DayBreak’s Adult Day Program, to Assisted Living at The Aspen or award-winning care at the Cripple Creek Care Center, we literally take care of you from cradle to grave. The Aspen Mine Center is a hub of all services for southern Teller County, while the Teller Senior Coalition connects you with ever increasing transportation options. Senior social opportunities in Woodland Park are located at the Woodland Park Senior Organization. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the GBN Expo Aug. 10.
Prospect is here to help. Call 687-0549 or email me at mhbarrowman@prospecthch.org.
Mary H. Barrowman has been president and CEO at Prospect Home Care & Hospice for 16 years. She has more than 40 years of health care executive experience in military, for profit and nonprofit organizations. Leading teams to goal and mission achievement, together with helping people navigate our complex medical systems, are her professional passions.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page.