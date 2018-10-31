The Golden Bridge Network: Meeting the increasing needs of Teller County seniors, together
The U.S. Census projects that over the next 15 years the number of people aged 65 and over in Colorado will rise to 52 percent of the population.
Teller Senior Coalition partners with the Golden Bridge Network members to contribute to the well-being of Teller County aging population.
More than 20 years ago the welfare of Teller County seniors concerned community leaders as they believed seniors are a vital part of our community. In 1996, Vivian Geisler, Roberta Winn and other community leaders founded Teller Senior Coalition with the mission to provide services to Teller County senior citizens to enable them to live full, active, and independent lives.
Teller Senior Coalition’s (TSC) services assist Teller County residents to live in the community they love for as long as possible, also known as aging in place. Teller Senior Coalition‘s programs include transportation, information and referral, case management, respite care, homemaker services, home-delivered meals, and handyman services. TSC provides a person-centered approach when working with individuals.
In 2017, Teller Senior Coalition’s staff, board members and volunteers aided 650 clients by providing 17,567 services. TSC’s philosophy is maximizing community resources and minimize duplication of services through inter-agency collaborations. For more information, access services, or volunteer, contact Teller Senior Coalition at 687-3330 or visit tellerseniorcoalition.org.
Belonging to The Golden Bridge Network is a prime example of Teller Senior Coalition‘s philosophy. Local agencies collaborating to meet the needs of seniors make up The Golden Bridge Network. The network aims to improve the quality of life of seniors in Teller County by bridging seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County.
Lisa Reed LSW, MSW, NCG is executive director of Teller Senior Coalition. She has more than 24 years experience as a geriatric social worker. The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page.