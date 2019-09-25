Collaboration between different local government agencies and the local agencies of the Golden Bridge Network in Teller County has had some success in combating the hoarding phenomenon.
Hoarding is more than living with clutter or not cleaning up after one’s self. A hoarding disorder is present when the behavior causes distress to the individual or interferes with emotional, physical, social, financial or legal well-being, as cited by Sara Solovitch in her April 11, 2016 Washington Post article titled, “Hoarding Is A Serious Disorder — And It’s Only Getting Worse In The U.S.”
Hoarding Disorder is a mental health condition associated with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) or other co-occurring mental health disorders. It’s associated with substantial functional disability and can become a health issue.
Adults between the ages of 55 and 94 are three times more likely to have a diagnosable hoarding disorder than adults between 34 and 44 years old, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
Based on the working knowledge in Teller County’s Adult Protective Services (APS) Division, this statistic appears to be accurate and poses a significant burden to not only families and caregivers but also to governmental agencies. It is when these caregivers, families, agencies and community entities work together that success is possible. It also requires the buy-in of the hoarding person/persons and their recognition of the issue.
In this instance, recognition by friends and neighbors coordination of the professionals involved and the GBN community has led to success.
Maintaining elder individuals in their home is an option if there is cooperation from the family and/or the individuals themselves. This was the case in this instance. It required the interjection of the local emergency medical service, who extricated the individual and delivered them to our local UC Health Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. APS, in coordination with the hospital case manager, were able to locate a willing community church, Victory Life Church, to assist in the clean-up where UCHPPRH supplied biohazard suits for the clean-up with Teller County Department of Human Services agreeing to pay for the dumpster, as there were significant bio-hazards in the home. Victory Life Church arranged for donations of replacement furniture and some appliances. The individual also contributed to clean-up activity as well.
APS and Nurse Case Manager were able to sign-up the individual for Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and referrals to in-home homemaker services through the TCDHS Economic Assistance office. Teller Senior Coalition was able to coordinate rides for this individual to and from their much needed mental health and medical appointments.
The Community Cupboard continues to provide supplemental nutrition. With community supports in place, programs that freed up cash flow from their fixed income and an understanding of how neglecting their mental and medical health needs contributed to their situation, this senior was able to remain in their home and the community.
Jill Laramie-Moran is an Adult Protection Caseworker with the Teller County Department of Human Services. She has been with Teller County DHS since 2016. Prior to working in Adult Protection Services, Laramie-Moran worked in the field of mental health.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page, email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com or call 719-687-3000.