“Blessed is a society with elderly souls.” - Lailah Gifty Akita
This is an excellent time to review why The Golden Bridge Network is here to serve you. Health and medical care is a complex, confusing and challenging world to navigate. We have difficult words that are ridiculous and seem meant to confuse or bewilder. A good example is “ecchymosis,” which is another word for a bruise. We might sound “smart,” but the measure of intelligence is true communication. Words not easily understood do not serve a purpose — especially in a time of crisis.
As health and welfare providers, many of us heard how difficult it was for people to find the help they needed. The organizations that make up The Golden Bridge Network realize we have the expertise to share, to guide and to inform, so we banded together to form our network.
What is urgent care? What is the difference between a skilled nursing facility and assisted living? I need a meal, some social interaction — do you know of a local senior center? How do I know when hospice is the best decision for my family?
We want to help. The Golden Bridge Network is available to answer your questions and give you the tools to navigate your medical and health destiny.
Two government agencies — Teller County Public Health and Environment and the Teller County Department of Human Services — have multiple programs to assist you with everything from vaccinations to emergency preparedness.
The Aspen Mine Center can connect you with senior resources in southern Teller County. The Cripple Creek Care Center provides skilled nursing care with excellence. Teller Senior Coalition is more than just transportation. Check out their respite, homemaker program and more. The Woodland Park Senior Organization is under new direction to expand their social and meal options. The Aspen provides a level of service in a residential setting never before available in the mountains. Daybreak — An Adult Day Program is growing with an expanded program offering both respite to families and smiles to seniors. Prospect is your grief-support resource.
Together, our mission is to help you. We want to explain what we do and where you can access the care and information you need. We can give you the tools to make wise life choices for your situation.
For more information, contact us at 687-3000 or 687-0549, or visit goldenbridgenet.weebly.com or follow us on Facebook.
We hope you enjoyed the Senior Expo in the Park in June and the second annual Senior See & Splash this month. Mark your calendars for our mini-expo and symposium from noon-4 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Florissant Grange. Let us know what else you’d like to see in the new year!
Paula Levy has a bachelor’s degree in leisure science/recreation with an emphasis in geriatrics from Pepperdine University. Since moving to Woodland Park in 1999, Levy has volunteered as facilitator of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Groups in Teller County. In 2015, she opened local nonprofit DayBreak — An Adult Day Program.
Mary H. Barrowman is president and CEO of Prospect Home Care and Hospice and has led the organization since 2003. She has more than 40 years experience as a health care executive, from service in the U.S. Navy to working as vice president of a Washington D.C. hospital.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page.