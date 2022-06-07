As I write this, it’s the eve of my 17th wedding anniversary. This is my fourth attempt at writing this column, and I now know this was the version I was supposed to write all along.
I often vicariously read books and articles through my husband. The last book he read was, “Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships Is (Mostly) Wrong,” by Eric Barker. He shared this point from the book — people tend to focus on how relationships start instead of why they last.
I’m taking it as a cue to highlight why I think our relationship survived a pandemic, our transition into parenting, my husband’s medical school and residency, two cross-country moves, and more.
First, we were best friends and had been together for 14 years and married for 10 when our son was born. We had a strong foundation and lots of adventures and shared experiences to fall back on when life got more complicated as new parents.
Second, silliness and quirkiness have always been a part of our relationship. At times, things felt more serious — like during the first few years of parenting — but I have memories of our fun and play even during that stressful period.
Third, making it through the challenging times helped us to grow closer and stronger. Medical school, residency, cross-country moves, parenting, the pandemic — these were all periods of stress that we made it through together. For instance, during the pandemic we had to figure out how to trade off with child care and other tasks in a way that we hadn’t before. In the end, it made our relationship stronger.
Fourth, we have many different sources of connection. A foot or back rub is a good way to connect with my husband, and I’m a sucker for cuddling. But over the years, we’ve connected in lots of different ways — handmade cards, exploring and travel, listening to music, taking classes, outdoor activities, movies or TV shows. What we do doesn’t matter. The important part is that we connect.
Fifth, we’re there for each other. We listen to each other and both keep working on becoming better listeners. Sometimes we need empathy. Sometimes we just need to talk something out or to vent. Being there for each other — through thick and through thin as we like to say — is the glue that keeps us together.
Sixth, we both seek out new ways to improve our well-being. We’re different people with different needs, but we help each other get those needs met. When one of us isn’t feeling our best, we encourage each other to do something that will help, whatever that might be in the moment.
I offer this partial list as a chance for you to consider what’s working in your relationships. What’s the glue that keeps you together?
Joanna Zaremba is a writer and a wellness and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at joannazaremba.com.