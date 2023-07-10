Wedges are great for salads, shoes and splitting wood.

But I wish we could keep them out of politics.

“Use wedge issues and the politics of fear to divide the nation,” said Stephanie Cutter, a political activist.

But there were no wedges during the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Memorial Park, which has been a Woodland Park staple since 1966.

Zach Walter, one of the event’s organizers, pointed out that the simple, wholesome celebration “was the best of America and what we can do when we join together. Fun and simple. An Old Fashioned 4th of July.”

The perpetrators of wedges, the Wedgies, we’ll call them, hate that kind of talk. These bottom feeders thrive on divisiveness, fear and envy.

The celebration was a symbol of the things that we all value. The principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence. The codification of those principles in the Constitution. The flexibility of that august document as modified by the Bill of Rights and the various amendments passed by congress and ratified by the states.

On the Fourth of July we honor the founders of this great nation. Their vision and wisdom continue to guide us. Their foresight allows us to modify the Constitution — but only when 2/3 of Congress agrees with the change and 3/4 of the states concur.

The Hoover Institution contends that the Constitution “imposes a structure of government that has long been outdated and is ill-suited to modern times.”

The Hoover Institution and the Wedgies can kiss my aging end zone.

Both Democrats and Republicans had displays at the celebration. The two were approximately 200 feet apart. I paced it off. Between them was a grassy area where games were played.

While the space between the displays was small, the rhetoric that comes out of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee would make you think there is a vast philosophical gulf between the two.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Political parties use wedges to make us believe in the gulf, because without that, they can’t come riding to the rescue. Without that, they lose their power.

“Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies,” said Groucho Marx.

So while we all celebrate the greatness that is the United States, the Wedgies implore us that to elect anyone but them ensures disaster.

The folks manning both political tents celebrate the America that was and is. But among the two groups staffing those displays was a perceived wide divide on the America that is yet to come.

But how true is that? Immigration was a huge issue during recent campaigns, but actual policy at the border has changed little. Both sides agree that protecting the environment is paramount but disagree mostly on how that is to be achieved.

In other words, we have far more in common than the Wedgies will ever admit.

“Politics is the business of getting power and privilege without possessing merit,” said humorist and political satirist P.J. O’Rourke.

He’s right. And America is bigger than wedges.