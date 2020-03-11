In January, we had a crash course in the basics of the culinary arts: stocks and broths, the basis of nearly every sauce and glaze. Likewise, stocks and soups are the basis of each of the five mother sauces: espagnole, béchamel, hollandaise, velouté and tomato.
Bad stock will necessarily mean bad sauces. In his book, “A Guide to Modern Cookery,” Auguste Escoffier wrote: “Experience, which plays such an important part in culinary work, is nowhere so necessary as in the preparation of sauces, for not only must the latter flatter the palate, but they must also vary in savor, consistence, and viscosity.”
Each of the five base sauces have quite a few daughters (I don’t know why the French feminized them, I’m just following historic protocols). The hardest sauce to master, espagnole, is also called basic brown or Spanish sauce. It is made through the creation of a very dark brown roux, to which veal stock or water is added, along with browned bones, pieces of beef, vegetables, brown sugar and various seasonings. This blend is allowed to slowly reduce (boiling away the moisture) while being frequently skimmed. The classic recipe calls for additional veal stock to be added as the liquid gradually reduces, but today, water is generally used instead. Tomato paste or pureed tomatoes are added towards the end of the process, and the sauce is further reduced.
This one mother sauce, espagnole, creates the foundation for many daughters. By adding vinegar and onions, we’ve now created lyonnaise sauce, the perfect compliment to a juicy ribeye. Add a few spices and spend hours reducing and straining to create a demi-glacé, which in turn gives rise to a number of granddaughter sauces. Reduce some white wine, onion, sugar, lemon juice, mustard and spices with the brown sauce and she is now named Robert (pronounced “row bear”). Burgundy sauce mixes the espagnole with a red wine reduction. Use it or your homemade demi-glacé with bitter oranges for the perfect complement to duck.
So, let’s talk hollandaise. Does it make you think of Eggs Benedict? I make a great hollandaise, but only on Sunday. The trick is to beat the egg yolks, combine them with butter, acid (vinegar or lemon juice; I use lemon), salt and water, heating slightly while ensuring the egg yolks don’t curdle. The lecithin in the eggs serve as an emulsifier, allowing the mixture of the normally immiscible butter and lemon juice to form a stable emulsion. For a flavored sauce, add nutmeg, cayenne pepper or paprika.
The most common derivative of hollandaise sauce is béarnaise, made by adding shallots, fresh chervil and tarragon, and crushed peppercorns. Béarnaise is often used on steak or other grilled meats and fish. Or, substitute tomato purée for the tarragon and chervil in your béarnaise to create choron sauce. Paloise sauce is béarnaise with mint substituted for the tarragon. Choron can be served with poultry, meat or fish, but the paloise is especially great with lamb. And they’re all derivative of the mother sauce: hollandaise.
Ross Derby graduated with two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on culinary arts and business management. Previously, he oversaw the opening of a 210-seat brewpub at the Orlando airport that did $23 million in sales. Currently, he co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and is the brewmaster for Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.