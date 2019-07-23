Every kid loves a fire truck, right? They always get excited to see one running down the highway or through their neighborhood. But how much do you know about your local fire department? This month we are starting a series of articles to keep you up to date on who we are and what we do for the community.
If you live within the 82 square miles in and around Woodland Park, you are served by the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District. That takes in the unincorporated county from the Teller County/El Paso County line on the east, to Johnston’s Hill (approximately Hwy 24 MM 280) on the west, north to the Teller County/Douglas County line and south to the south side of the Catamount Reservoirs.
We are responsible for a full range of emergency services within the district as well as providing wildland fire support, mutual aid and suppression services to the federal and state land in the district. Our mission is to provide you with the best fire protection services possible. Within the district, we respond to a variety of calls including structure fires, medical calls, traffic accidents and hazardous material incidents as well as supporting Ute Pass Ambulance, Woodland Park Police and Teller County Sheriff.
The district operates from Station 1 on Evergreen Heights Drive in Woodland Park. Station 3 at Edlowe Road is not manned but serves as a staging area for additional equipment and it can be activated when needed to support fire activity in the western area of the district. In 2015 we improved our readiness with the purchase of a new state-of-the-art engine, Engine 71.
As a fire district, we are not supported by sales taxes from the city or county but instead only receive funding through property taxes within the district. We operate with a board of directors who control the budget and policy and are elected to four-year terms by the voters in the district. Since 2010, daily operations of the department have been under the control of Chief Tyler Lambert. Department staffing includes the chief, executive assistance, 12 full-time firefighters, 11 part-time firefighters and one volunteer firefighter. Each 48-hour shift contains up to five firefighters to staff the station 24/7 to serve you. We also have a Fire Corp of volunteers who operate in a support role for any logistical needs of the department.
When we are not out responding to accident-related calls or fighting structure or wildland fires, we focus on maintaining our readiness and training. We also provide fire education through our schools, inspection and plan review services, burn permits, pre-ignition inspections and general public service and information through a number of special events.
This time of year with all the tourist and outdoor fun-seekers in the area we work closely with the US Forest Service, focusing on campfire safety. While a campfire may look like it is out, it still may have enough heat to boil water. So please put your campfire out before you leave. Remember the hashtag, #DrownStirFeel. And with fire season upon us, now is a good time to focus on fire mitigation. Call Chief Lambert at Station 1, 687-1866, ext. 4, to schedule a Firewise home inspection of your property or go to wildlandfirersg.org to get more information on the Ready, Set, Go program.
So the next time you hear a siren or see a fire truck in the area, think about your local firefighters. If you see a firefighter having lunch at a local restaurant or in a shop, take a minute to say thanks to the guys and gals who help keep you safe. Or stop by the station and we’ll give you a tour.
And mark your calendar to bring the kids by the next Touch-a-Truck event — Aug. 14 at Meadow Wood Sports Complex, 2000 Evergreen Heights Drive, Woodland Park (80863). We’ll let them climb onboard an engine and put on a helmet!
Also, be sure to check us out on Facebook NE Teller Fire Protection District.
Shirley Douthit is board vice chairman of the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District.