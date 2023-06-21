We’re coming up on July 4. This year will be the 247th celebration of the Declaration of Independence. Traditionally celebrated with BBQs and fireworks, you might be interested in some background, in particular of where Thomas Jefferson resided when he penned a document fundamental to the American experience.

Jefferson was a member of the Second Continental Congress in 1776. One of the representatives from Virginia, he arrived in Philadelphia in mid-May. On June 7, Virginia delegate Richard Henry Lee put forth a resolution for independence from Great Britain. The debate in Congress started the next day. Very briefly, it became clear that some of the 13 colonies were not ready, so a vote for independence was postponed for three weeks. According to “Thomas Jefferson, The Art of Power” by Jon Meacham, “In the interim, so ‘that this might occasion as little delay as possible,’ Jefferson said, committees were appointed to draft a declaration, prepare a plan for the new government, and set guidelines for the negotiation of foreign alliances.”

The group designated to draft the declaration (the Committee of Five) included Jefferson, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin. Many will know these three, but do you know who the other two were? Interestingly, it was Robert Livingston of New York, and Roger Sherman of Connecticut. Jefferson, of course, was the principal author. (Jefferson was hesitant to write the document, but Adams convinced him he had should be the one.) Adams and Franklin provided Jefferson initial feedback. Evidently it was Franklin who suggested “self-evident” for the section on holding these truths to be. On June 28 the declaration was introduced to Congress and on July 1 debate began. Jefferson was uncomfortable during the debate as large sections were deleted, including the denunciation of slavery.

On July 2 the resolution for independence was adopted. (You can be forgiven for flying your flag on July 2 also, since this vote is what would have gotten the members in trouble with the Brits if things didn’t work out.) On July 4, the edited declaration was approved.

So during the three weeks where did Jefferson reside when working on the declaration? As it turns out it wasn’t far from Independence Hall. He rented two rooms on the second story of a home owned by a bricklayer named Jacob Graff, Jr. (Located on the corner of Seventh and Market Streets, the location is still preserved and is part of the Independence National Historical Park.)

The original house was demolished in 1883, and reconstructed in 1975 by the National Park Service. See https://www.nps.gov/inde/learn/historyculture/places-declarationhouse.htm for details.

Some other interesting facts associated with our Declaration of Independence: On Jefferson, again from Meacham: “He worked away in these summer days of 1776, dividing his time between writing in his quarters and executing congressional business.” Later from Jefferson himself: “Neither aiming at originality of principal or sentiment, nor yet copied from any particular and previous writing, it was intended to be an expression of the American mind, and to give to that expression the proper tone and spirit called for by the occasion.”

Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.