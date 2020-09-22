A few years back a library patron participated in my “Letters Home: A History of War Through Letters” project. A collector, he had found several letters at estate sales and brought them in because he thought they would be of interest to me. One of those letters, which I call “The Davis Family Letter” was at the time an enigma. With just the brief letter and original envelope to go by and a clipping of an airplane called the China Clipper, I was able to piece together the following story.
On Nov. 22, 1935, an M-130 four engine flying boat, the China Clipper, made the first commercial trans-Pacific airmail transport. The first of its kind, the China Clipper was manufactured by the Glenn L. Martin Co. The flight was from San Francisco to Manila with stops in Honolulu, Midway Island, Wake Island, and Guam, an event that captured the imagination and excitement of a nation. On that day, the China Clipper on carried more than 110,000 pieces of mail, one of which was a letter written by LaVere and Hazel Davis, two school teachers from Kansas to their daughter Mary Lee, who was 23 months old at the time. The letter would travel from Kansas, to Manila and then back home to Kansas.
Dearest Little Pal:
You are 23 months old today and Daddy didn’t let you touch him all day because he had been exposed to scarlet fever at school. You didn’t like it much and put up quite a song?? In high soprano for “more daddy” I’m not wanting to have you feel too important but really you are a little dear and not at all bad looking either. We are sending our love to you a long way around because we want you to be a world citizen and to have lovely attitudes toward all people regardless of race, color, creed or nationality.
Enclosed is a picture of the ship which will carry this letter. It is the first scheduled contract flight from San Francisco to Manila via Hawaii and Guam.
Our Deepest Love,
Mother and Daddy
It is no surprise that these teachers had the forethought to send their daughter a letter that would someday teach her a wonderful lesson. The message to Mary Lee about being a “world citizen” and having a “lovely attitude toward all people regardless of race, color, creed or nationality” was never more important, as Adolf Hitler was during that time rising to power in Germany and spreading his anti-Semitic ideology.
In 1941, during World War II, LaVere and Hazel, both passionate conservationists, purchased Cascade Cottages in Rocky Mountain National Park. The 42-acre property located near the Fall River entrance, had 14 cottages available for rent by visitors of the park. Their intention to purchase and run the cottages was a direct reflection of what they had written to their daughter six years earlier, to be “world citizens.” Each summer through the years they welcomed countless guests from all over the world who stayed in their cottages and visited RMNP.
Mary Lee graduated from Augusta High School in 1952 and received a in Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Washington in 1967. She married Earl Johnson, a chemical engineer, and they had three boys — Greg, Brent and Barry. Like her parents, she had an adventurous spirit. She spent summers helping her family maintain the cottages. She loved hiking and climbed to the summit of Longs Peak 10 times. She passed away on June 13, 2013, at age 79.
In addition to Mary Lee’s involvement with the cottages, her sister Grace and brother-in-law Richard Sipe managed the property for decades after LaVere and Hazel passed away. Each summer, for 24 years, they made Cascade Cottages their home. Grace passed away on May 23, 2014. The Davis’ wish was that the National Park Service would one day acquire the cottages. They were sold to the park in March 2017 with support from the Trust for Public Land. A rock outcropping visible from the property is called “Hazel’s Cone.” Of LaVere, Richard stated to Colorado Public Radio during an interview in 2017, “His philosophy was that he wanted to be a friend of man and live by the side of the road and he truly fulfilled that obligation.”
There were only three clippers total: The China, the Hawaiian and the Philippine. All three were lost in accidents. The China Clipper remained in service until Jan. 8, 1945, when it was destroyed in a crash in the Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago.
Last week, I was able to contact Mary Lee’s son, Brent, to tell him and his family about the letter. They did not know it existed until now. I shared with him this story and he confirmed it to be an accurate portrayal of his mother and grandparents.
You can learn a lot about someone just from a few sentences written from the heart and those words, as they did for Mary Lee, can make a life changing impact. I chose to tell this story because I believe it is as relevant today as it was in 1935 in that we all have the power of influence by our words and actions to those that we love. If we are anything like LaVere and Hazel Davis, and we teach our children to be “world citizens,” we can truly make the world a better place.
“Letters Home II: A History of War Through Letters” is set to go on exhibit at the Woodland Park Public Library in the fall of 2021. The original “Letters Home” exhibit will be re-displayed and available for the public to view during the elections this November.
Michelle Harris is the library director for the Rampart Library District. Contact her with questions or column ideas at 687-9281 or michelle@rampartlibrarydistrict.org.