The impacts of COVID-19 and resulting public health compliance has had broad-ranging economic impacts on Woodland Park small businesses, nonprofits, residents and your local government services. Our critical community business partners and residents have faced public health restrictions that have resulted in increased expenditures, lost revenues, reduced business and service capacity, and extended unemployment.
As one of Teller County’s largest employers, the City of Woodland Park had to furlough 44 employees at the height of the pandemic in April, adapt to the changing remote work environment, and procure personnel protective equipment and sanitizing supplies for both our employees, residents, customers and community partners.
In order to assist in the extended economic impact of COVID-19 public health compliance for our community, the Corona Virus Relief Fund was established through executive order on May 18 and distributed through DOLA, with the goal of reimbursing costs to Colorado counties, municipalities and special districts. These federal funds were also extended to expenditures related to the provision of grants to small businesses and non-profits to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures or reduced capacity.
As a result, the Woodland Park City Council established two types of Corona Virus Relief Fund grant programs, one to aid Woodland Park small businesses and nonprofits and the second to assist local residents. The council has allocated an overall $500,000 of these federal funds across both businesses, nonprofits, and resident relief programs and strongly encourages all eligible organizations and local residents to submit applications for Corona Virus Relief Funds (CVRF) immediately. Initial application review will begin on Sept. 14, and will continue until all CVRF funds are exhausted.
Businesses and nonprofit agencies located within the City of Woodland Park are encouraged to apply for up to $5,000 in relief for COVID-19 related business expenses. Types of eligible business expenses include: rent or mortgage, utility payments, employee payroll, accounts payable and other bills, payment of fixed debts, and expenses to adapt and/or re-purpose a business in order to serve the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similarly, residents who live within the City limits of Woodland Park are invited to apply for relief funding up to $500. Types of eligible resident expenses include: rent or mortgage, utility payments, healthcare expenses, and other COVID-19 related bills.
The City of Woodland Park would like to assist all eligible organizations and residents through the application process and we encourage you to reach out to Brittany Meyers, CVRF Manager, with any questions by phone at 719-687-3291 or email cvrfapp@city-woodlandpark.org.
For more information or assistance with the application process, you can also go to the City of Woodland Park’s COVID-19 Information Center at city-woodlandpark.org.
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.