Over the past several months I have been writing about different investment vehicles, strategies and techniques. All in an effort to help readers understand the advantages and disadvantages with the common theme leading to active management outperforming passive.
In the past month and a half, investors have experienced a phenomenon in the market caused by a pandemic. COVID-19 has swept through the world causing an economic disaster, pulling the market down hard and fast. No matter how devastating this has been both physically and financially, there is another aspect to this financial debacle that is not commonly talked about. It is the pandemic of passive investing and the effect this health pandemic has had and will continue to have on pooled investments such as mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and index funds. The concern lies in the industries that are being forced out of the market due to this economic turmoil. Some, if not all, of which are considerably involved inside these investment strategies.
What does that mean to these investment vehicles? Mutual funds, ETFs and index funds follow the market to the absolute downside, plus a little more depending on fees, and most of these investors have the “let it ride” mentality. The struggling industries inside these investment vehicles will cripple the recovery pace so much investors may miss out on the entire upside.
As devastating that the coronavirus has been, opportunities are being presented to us. We are given the opportunity to spend quality time with our families and reevaluate our goals. We have also been given a rare opportunity to invest discretionary funds in a manner, if approached smartly, that could prove to be quite lucrative. In almost every industry there are companies that have been drastically discounted. Some of these companies have been directly impacted and some are just caught up in the turmoil. This is where active management shines. This strategy allows you to tailor your portfolio in such a manner that you could increase your income and capture a significant return on capital as well.
Do not let this opportunity pass; take the time to be more attentive to your portfolio. If you are positioned in a manner that is more passively focused with pooled investments, do not be afraid to rebalance. With the funds that are not performing as well as you think they should, talk to your advisor about dollar-cost-averaging out of them and put those assets to work in a manner that will help you capture some of this opportunity we have been presented with.
Take the time we have been given to become more familiar and rebalance your investments. Make a goal to be more proactive with your investments. I would like to reference my favorite biblical parable, Matthew 25;14-30, “The Parable of the Bags of Gold.” If investing is not your thing and you are not sure of the situation you are in, do not be timid.
As always, I wish everyone great success in your financial endeavors.
Curt Pouyer is an investment advisor with Woodland Park Wealth Management. Contact him at cpouyer@woodlandparkwealth.net.