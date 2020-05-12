The impacts of COVID-19 have touched all of us in multiple ways, and the economic impact to individuals and businesses throughout the City of Woodland Park, Teller County and the State of Colorado has been substantial.
For instance, sales tax revenue within Woodland Park was $52,488 below budget in the month of March alone. As a result, the City moved forward to make significant budget cuts, has closed facilities and furloughed workers to ensure a balanced budget can be maintained.
We are all in this together and we need to work together to ensure the economic viability and safety of our community. The City is partnering with the Downtown Development Authority to conduct power-washing downtown to prepare for the local businesses reopening. The City has also proposed waiving utility fees for local businesses to provide some relief during these difficult times. With a supply shortage of masks and gloves, the City is providing face masks and gloves to local businesses for keeping their employees safe.
Last month the DDA put forth a proposal recommending that the City of Woodland Park reinstate its sales tax vendor’s fee and eliminate its business license fee. With the negative economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has presented for everyone, this recommendation, unfortunately, comes at an incredibly bad time for consideration or discussion. Making any type of decision related to what the DDA is proposing will have far-reaching and negative consequences to the local districts providing services to the community. This impact would be up to $300,000 in reduced tax revenues which are critical to providing residents and business owners services related to safety and security, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In discussions with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, President Deb Miller had several comments she sees as critical to the local business environment.
“In a time of crisis, fear and panic can rise to the level of impacting long-term decisions. Decisions should not be based on fear, but on facts. Regrettably, facts, as we knew them before March 17, are not the data sources the City can count on to predict economic trends for the future,” Miller said. “We must recognize a whole new set of data is forthcoming. As such, we hope the City will exercise patience moving forward before changes or modifications are enacted in the City which may result in unintended consequences for our businesses and the community as a whole. I have witnessed on many occasions, our mayor and council indicate their decisions are based on facts.
“So, while there may be a push to change current operations in respect to the vendor sales tax fees and business licensing fees, I am confident the mayor and council will act on behalf of the whole business community and collect their data before moving forward with any type of change.”
The Woodland Park School District has stated publically that the district could experience a loss of as much as $80,000 per year in revenue if the DDA’s recommendation is implemented. This would have a direct and negative impact on school operations, potentially including staffing. WPSD anticipates that one year of a vendor fee reduction would negate more than two years of projected WPSD sales tax revenue growth. This, in addition to the WPSD projecting significant state funding cuts to the tune of $3 million would create serious negative consequences for students and student learning.
The City of Woodland Park provides many services to ensure safety and security that residents should be able to continue receiving. The struggling economic climate that the COVID-19 pandemic presents makes it very difficult to project the financial health of the City in 2021 and beyond, let alone anticipating the current 2020 continued impact.
The City is confident that residents, business owners and other Woodland Park stakeholders understand how critical it is that we all work together to rebuild the economic losses brought on by the pandemic. Let us all put our energies toward the collective goal of reaching a full economic recovery. Please remember that we are all in this together and will come through stronger by focusing on the work which serves the greater good of our entire community.
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.