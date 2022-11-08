WOODLAND PARK • The Old Homestead House and Museum, Gary Horton and Steve Plutt won the 2022 Breit Awards in a ceremony last week at Crystola Roadhouse.
The awards honor the late Dee Breitenfeld who devoted her life to preserving history of the Ute Pass area. Co-founder of THE (Teller Historic Environmental) Coalition, Breitenfeld led the preservation charge for decades before her death from pancreatic cancer in 2014.
Dave Martinek, master of ceremonies and chair of the coalition, offered a peek at Breitenfeld’s personality. “Dee, so stoic in reaction to her illness, at least in public, would not want us to dwell on the end of her life, but rather, celebrate her whole life. Once, maybe twice, during our long journey in this world, we might meet someone who has such a profound effect on us that we are changed by them. That was Dee,” he said.
For the past five years, THE Coalition hosts an annual fundraiser and banquet to continue its work on the Midland Depot at Divide, a project funded by grants and donations.
The awards highlight those who share Breitenfeld’s passion for preservation.
Charlotte Bumgarner accepted the award for the Homestead House. Chair of the nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring Pearl DeVere’s Victorian-age brothel on Myers Avenue in Cripple Creek, Bumgarner and her team have restored the house to its former elegance.
To fund the ongoing projects, the organization hosts the annual Pearl’s Follies, which includes a reminder of the world’s oldest profession with the Bed Races.
Under Bumgarner’s leadership, the organization purchased the house for $306,000 and funds its improvements with museum tours, in addition to the fundraisers.
Gary Horton, former miner, fire assayer and environmental coordinator for the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co., works with schoolchildren to enhance their understanding of the environment.
He worked with the HeadStart Farm to School Sprouts Program and is co-founder with Brian Hayes of the Victor Penguins Hockey Club. A board member of Southern Teller County Focus Group, Horton is the current president and researcher for the Cripple Creek District Museum.
Steve Plutt is making sure that people who made a difference in the region are remembered with headstones in the cemetery in Lake George. He is an adviser for five cemeteries around Colorado. In a project last month with Hildred Davis, Last month, Plutt placed a headstone on the unmarked grave of Janet Whitmore who died Dec. 20, 1967, at the age of 81.
Accepting the award, Plutt said he gained a lifelong interest in preservation at the age of 14 when he witnessed the bulldozing of the original Antler’s Hotel in Colorado Springs.
The awards are about memories as well as the future. “Certainly, we can remember Dee for who she was and how she enriched our lives,” Martinek said.
“We hope we will have lived a life that others will remember and draw strength from, that had meaning and purpose and leaves behind a legacy that can be continued by others, our contemporaries and the next generation.”