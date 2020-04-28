On the way to Cripple Creek from Divide, Colorado 67 makes a sharp turn at Gillett. I bet many of you drive through here never thinking about the town that once stood here. This was at the center of town 100 years ago.
It was a station on the Midland Terminal Railway, built in 1894. It was named for William K. Gillett, one of the founders of the railroad. No, it is not Gillette, like the shaving razor company!
The town was planned to be the main shop for the railroad until they learned just how cold it gets in the winter! They eventually had shops in Colorado City, after using Cripple Creek and Divide.
A reduction mill for gold ore was built on the hill southwest of here. It, too, failed because the process it used did not work well on the district’s ores. Gillett did have a successful casino and recreation area up above the town. It also had a horse racetrack and has gone into the history books because of a bullfighting area built on the same spot.
At its peak, in the early 20th century, some 1,250 people lived in Gillett. “Visitors” helped support the 14 saloons in town, while the community claimed three churches. One was a Catholic church that stood until about 1950, when it was lost to a fire. The remains still mark its location.
Several hotels and grocery stores lasted until about 1920. When the population of the district started its decline, Gillett was one of the first to go. The main road from Midland did not go through Gillett until 1949, when the town was about gone.
In the flooding of 1965, the lake above town washed over the old dam. The old casino was long gone, but the scar of the flood can still be seen as it washed south taking out the old trestles on the Short Line, being used on the Gold Camp Road. It washed down to Skagway Reservoir, washing out that dam, too. It was eventually repaired.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.